Intellectual Property Expert Gregory Campanella to Speak at Mondo 2024 Panel

AI is transforming the music value chain in unprecedented ways. It is crucial for industry stakeholders to understand the implications for intellectual property rights and to develop strategies that ensure fair compensation and protection for creators.

Gregory Campanella, Senior Managing Director at Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, is a leading authority in intellectual property strategy and valuation. He helps clients realize and monetize the value of their intellectual property assets. Gregory Campanella specializes in intellectual property optimization, valuation, licensing, and monetization.

With over 25 years of experience across multiple industries, including biotechnology, software, semiconductors, and media and entertainment, Greg provides strategic guidance to help clients realize the value of their IP assets. His work has focused on valuations of intangible, intellectual property, and tangible assets for acquisitions and divestitures, bankruptcy and restructuring, establishment of monetization strategies including licensing, mergers, and joint venture/partnership formations, litigation support, and financial reporting and tax matters.

"I am honored to be part of this important discussion at Mondo 2024. The intersection of AI and the music industry presents both challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to sharing insights on how we can navigate this evolving landscape together," said Campanella. "AI is transforming the music value chain in unprecedented ways. It is crucial for industry stakeholders to understand the implications for intellectual property rights and to develop strategies that ensure fair compensation and protection for creators."

Greg also has experience performing business enterprise, equity, and debt valuations. Industries in which he has experience include telecom, computer hardware and software, entertainment, semiconductors, life sciences/pharmaceuticals, wireless and wired communication, and e-commerce, among others. Prior to Ocean Tomo, Greg led cross-functional teams providing valuation, financial analysis, strategic consulting, and transaction advisory services to consumer products and technology companies in conjunction with intellectual property and enterprise acquisition, investments, and divestitures.

