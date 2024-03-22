Intellectual Property Experts Recognized Among the World's Leading Patent Professionals

Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, is home to an exceptionally deep bench of knowledgeable advisors. The team works flawlessly under pressure and goes above and beyond to deliver quality client service. Post this

IAM's extensive research process yielded numerous acknowledgments from clients and peers for members of the IP Disputes team, including:

"outstanding leadership skills which serve him well as a testifier"

"has always maintained a dynamic patent practice as part of her broader financial analysis, consulting and expert testimony portfolio"

"abundant experience testifying in complex litigation of many kinds"

"whether in the boardroom or on the stand, he is always impressive"

"tremendous experience in a wide range of industries and has broad expertise that makes him much more than just a traditional consultant"

"very clear communicator with an extremely quick mind, who can think through the most complex questions and answer them sensibly"

"extensive ITC experience"

Our Financial Testimony professionals have industry-leading experience across all types of disputes and are skilled in the determination of damages involving all aspects of intellectual property. Our top testifying experts average over 30 years of intellectual property litigation analysis experience, benefiting clients when considering complex financial data, qualitative facts, supporting testimony, and damages-related case law.

