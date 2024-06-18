Intellectual Property Experts Recognized Among World's Leading Patent Professionals

With the support of more than 1,000 J.S. Held technical and scientific experts, Ocean Tomo presents a unique, industry-leading foundation for addressing intangible assets. Post this

IAM's extensive research process yielded numerous acknowledgments from clients and peers for members of the Ocean Tomo IP Disputes team, including:

"well positioned to offer expert opinions, through testimony and advice, on the value of intellectual property and the economic issues resulting from its exploitation or infringement"

"has testified for and advised on IP issues related to a wide array of industries and his talents extend to advising on patent licensing agreements"

"a highly effective damages expert in patent cases…a quick study and a compelling presence on the stand."

"brilliant economic mind and has been instrumental in helping us formulate damages strategies, implementing those strategies into expert reports and assisting us at trial or before trial to achieve good settlements."

"has a strong knowledge of patent damages law and was a very helpful resource in preparing to depose the plaintiff's damages expert"

"well suited for high-stakes, bet-the-company IP matters"

"well versed in economic principles of IP damage modelling"

"comes to well-reasoned and well-supported conclusions"

"holds up exceedingly well to cross-examination based on superior intellect and careful application of recognised methodology"

With a client list that is evenly balanced between plaintiffs and defendants, Ocean Tomo financial testimony professionals have industry-leading experience across all types of disputes and are particularly skilled in the determination of damages in matters involving intellectual property (IP). Testifying experts have decades of litigation analysis experience, benefiting clients when they evaluate complex financial data, qualitative facts, supporting testimony, and damages-related case law. Ocean Tomo experts are routinely qualified in U.S. District Courts, U.S. Bankruptcy Courts, U.S. Tax Court, U.S. Court of Federal Claims, state courts, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Patent Trial and Appeal Board, international courts, and arbitration tribunals on questions relating to intellectual property economics. Ocean Tomo experts are known for a "teaching" – as opposed to "telling" – approach of testimony. Rather than only providing a judge or jury with an opinion, experts communicate the key facts and relevant theories in a clear and logical manner.

Sharing the announcement on the Ocean Tomo Insights blog, Senior Managing Director and Ocean Tomo co-founder, James E. Malackowski notes: "For more than two years, Ocean Tomo has been an important part of J.S. Held. Together, both our IP team and the scope of our service offerings has grown. With the support of more than 1,000 J.S. Held technical and scientific experts, Ocean Tomo presents a unique, industry-leading foundation for addressing intangible assets."

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including, 81% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 70% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (85% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 65% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

About Ocean Tomo

Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, provides Expert Opinion, Management Consulting, Advisory, and Specialty Services focused on matters involving intellectual property (IP) and other intangible assets. Practice offerings address economic damage calculations and testimony; business licensing strategy and contract interpretation; patent-focused business intelligence; portfolio development strategy; litigation support; trade secret reasonable measures; asset and business valuation; strategy and risk management consulting; merger and acquisition advisory; debt and equity private placement; and IP brokerage.

