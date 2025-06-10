Intellectual Property Experts Recognized Among World's Leading Patent Professionals

Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, intellectual property experts are recognized among the world's leading patent professionals by IAM.

JERICHO, N.Y., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held proudly announces that eight experts from Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, have been recognized in the IAM Patent 1000: the "definitive 'go-to' resource for those seeking to identify world-class, private practice patent expertise and leading expert witnesses."

IAM reports, "Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, is 'a recognized leader in IP damage expert engagements for patent, trademark, trade secret, and false advertising matters', and is trusted by many for insight into IP valuation, both in and out of the courtroom."

IAM's extensive research process yielded numerous acknowledgments from clients and peers for members of the Ocean Tomo IP Disputes team, including:

"Shelly Irvine works tirelessly to support her clients and has a strong knowledge of patent damages law. She leverages deep insight to strategically position her clients for success, consistently delivering results that matter."

"Joanne Johnson has a brilliant economic mind and plays an instrumental role in helping clients formulate damages strategies. She implements these strategies into expert reports and does a great job supporting clients at trial, often contributing to achieving good settlements pre-trial."

"David Kennedy is one of the premier patent damages experts in IP cases in the United States. He is a solid and sought-after professional whose tremendous results speak for themselves."

"With over 20 years of expertise, Daniel Lindsay is a trusted IP litigation and licensing adviser, offering solid support to clients from early damages assessments to complex negotiations. His analytical precision and negotiation skills consistently achieve great results."

"Brian Napper is a very experienced and capable damages expert. He brings a wealth of expertise as a testifying witness in landmark patent damages cases, along with a deep understanding of emerging trends and developments in the field."

"Todd Schoettelkotte is a highly effective damages expert in patent cases and a compelling presence on the stand. His keen attention to detail and sharp analytical mind ensures solid results for his clients."

"Larry Tedesco is an experienced, diligent, and skilled patent valuation expert. His razor-sharp analysis, straightforward advice, and in-depth knowledge of the market are a boon to his clients."

"With over 25 years of experience, Bryan Van Uden is well-positioned to provide expert opinions, testimony, and strategic guidance on the valuation of intellectual property and the economic implications of its exploitation or infringement."

With a client list that is evenly balanced between plaintiffs and defendants, Ocean Tomo's financial testimony professionals have industry-leading experience across all types of disputes and are particularly skilled in the determination of damages in matters involving intellectual property (IP). Testifying experts have decades of litigation analysis experience, benefiting clients when they evaluate complex financial data, qualitative facts, supporting testimony, and damages-related case law.

Ocean Tomo experts are routinely qualified in U.S. District Courts, U.S. Bankruptcy Courts, U.S. Tax Court, U.S. Court of Federal Claims, state courts, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Patent Trial and Appeal Board, international courts, and arbitration tribunals on questions relating to intellectual property economics. Ocean Tomo experts are known for a "teaching" – as opposed to "telling" – approach of testimony. Rather than only providing a judge or jury with an opinion, experts communicate the key facts and relevant theories in a clear and logical manner.

Sharing the announcement on the Ocean Tomo Insights blog, Chief Intellectual Property Officer for J.S. Held and co-founder of Ocean Tomo, James E. Malackowski, notes: "For every expert recognized today by IAM, there are many others who contribute to the success of our testifying experts. We are grateful to IAM for sharing this recognition and are even more grateful for the team of experts that chose to hone and refine their expertise at Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held."

The Ocean Tomo team of accountants, financiers, scientists, lawyers, and engineers provides a leading array of financial and technical services related to intangible assets. Built upon more than three decades of experience valuing intellectual property in the most rigorous of venues: state, federal, and international courts, financial, market, and technical experts have an understanding of the contributory value of patented inventions, know-how, brands, and copyrights that permeates every business.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

