IntelliBoard Secures New Funding to Accelerate Growth and Help Organizations Improve Learning Outcomes

Learning analytics solution to leverage commitments from Advantage Capital and Connecticut Innovations to scale its platform, enhance user experience, and deliver greater value for clients

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IntelliBoard, a leading learning analytics provider, today announced the completion of a financing round led by Advantage Capital, a new investor, and existing investor,Connecticut Innovations (CI). This new funding will be invested in the future market growth and innovation of IntelliBoard's leading Learning Analytics platform.

IntelliBoard's platform is designed to help organizations improve learning outcomes. By analyzing data from a wide array of sources such as learning management systems, student information systems, collaboration tools, and human resource systems coupled with predictive models, organizations can achieve their retention, engagement, and compliance goals while gaining efficiencies.

Advantage Capital is a key player in venture capital having invested over $4.1 billion in more than 900 companies across various industry sectors and risk spectrums. This vast experience and expertise make Advantage Capital an ideal partner to support IntelliBoard's ambitious growth plans.

"We're excited to invest in IntelliBoard, a company that not only shows great market potential but also shares our commitment toward accelerating economic growth and innovation in the State of Connecticut," said Alexandra Twyman, Advantage Capital.

CI, Connecticut's strategic venture capital arm and the leading source of financing and support for innovative and growing companies, brings invaluable resources and insights to this partnership. CI's commitment extends beyond financial support and includes delivering the strategic guidance that will enable IntelliBoard to continue leading the learning analytics market.

"Our continued investment in IntelliBoard is a testament to our confidence in their strategy and belief in their potential to be the global leader in learning analytics," said Douglas Roth, Connecticut Innovations.

With more than 400 clients globally in four verticals, IntelliBoard's platform drives significant value for organizations including increased retention, deeper engagement, higher course completion rates, increased employee satisfaction, and better adherence to compliance and regulation. Organizations using the platform see a 30% increase in efficiencies and better utilization of their existing learning tools.

"This investment represents a significant milestone for IntelliBoard and strengthens our commitment to our clients worldwide," said Anatoliy Kochnev, CEO of IntelliBoard. "With support from Advantage Capital and Connecticut Innovations, we look forward to scaling IntelliBoard, continuing to lead the industry, and providing greater value to our clients through innovation, talent, and the best user experience."

About IntelliBoard:

The IntelliBoard Learning Analytics Platform is designed to help organizations improve learning outcomes. Using data from a wide array of sources like learning management systems, student information systems, collaboration tools, and human resource systems coupled with predictive models, organizations can achieve their retention, engagement, and compliance goals all while gaining efficiencies.

By integrating with major leading learning platforms and using predictive modeling techniques, the platform can collect and analyze data about learners and their contexts. This information is then used to provide decision-makers with data-driven insights to better their decisions and help optimize learning experiences.

Zvi Moshkoviz, IntelliBoard, 1 917 495 9533, [email protected], https://intelliboard.net/

