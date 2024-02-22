Intellibright and MD Connect Announce Strategic Partnership

This strategic partnership empowers us to harness our combined expertise and resources, propelling us towards unparalleled success in delivering cutting-edge solutions and driving superior outcomes for our clients." - Ron R. Browning, CEO of Intellibright Post this

By aligning our resources and expertise, we are pleased to announce the expansion of our workforce, which will now comprise 32 dedicated professionals on staff, creating more depth and value for the clients we serve. This strategic partnership will allow us to apply proven laser focus in lead generation to the medical community, a vertical that closely aligns with Intellibright's current strategic objectives and service portfolio. Our expansive capabilities will bring comprehensive marketing services such as review management, social media, and advanced reporting and analytics to the medical space that MD Connect currently occupies.

The joining forces between Intellibright and MD Connect represents a significant step forward in delivering additional top-tier services to clients in the medical industry. With our expanded capabilities and shared commitment to excellence, we look forward to delivering on even more innovative solutions and impactful marketing services.

"With the acquisition of MD Connect, we are thrilled to amplify our commitment to revolutionize digital marketing in the healthcare sector. This strategic partnership empowers us to harness our combined expertise and resources, propelling us towards unparalleled success in delivering cutting-edge solutions and driving superior outcomes for our clients." - Ron R. Browning, CEO of Intellibright

"Our merger with Intellibright is an exciting milestone for us at MD Connect. It's the perfect blend of our years of healthcare experience with Intellibright's impressive resources and capabilities. We're ready to create even more solutions in the digital healthcare world, setting new standards for innovation and client results together." - Dan Stempel, CEO and President at MD Connect

For more information, please contact [email protected].

About Intellibright

Intellibright is a true Pay-Per-Sale Digital Marketing Agency serving the entire USA with an Austin, Texas HQ. Our LASR (Leads, Appointments, Sales, Revenue) approach to digital marketing has helped us earn Inc. 5000 fastest-growing status in two of the last three years. Our Pay-Per-Sale model helps regional and national companies consistently beat their revenue targets with predictable sales costs. Our results-focused team of experienced professionals becomes an extension of your business, and our performance-driven compensation (we don't get paid unless we generate sales) ensures we're focused on results that matter to your business.

About MDConnect

For more than 15 years, MD Connect has helped hundreds of leading hospitals, physicians, pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and healthcare enterprises drive superior multi-channel marketing results from localized patient outreach. We're an agency built on experience, backed by data, and with a deep understanding of the patient journey.

Media Contact

Jamison Duck, Intellibright, 1 (888) 372-4147, [email protected], https://www.intellibright.com

