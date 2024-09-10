IntelliGenesis LLC Announces CRADA with Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)

IntelliGenesis LLC® is pleased to announce the signing of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). The purpose and expected outcomes of the CRADA are to jointly develop a conversational Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI) cybersecurity platform powered by advanced Large Language Models (LLMs) that will significantly elevate the analytical capabilities of DISA's Security Operations Center (SOC).

Columbia, MD - IntelliGenesis LLC® is pleased to announce the signing of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). The purpose and expected outcomes of the CRADA are to jointly develop a conversational Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI) cybersecurity platform powered by advanced Large Language Models (LLMs) that will significantly elevate the analytical capabilities of DISA's Security Operations Center (SOC).

This platform aims to transform cybersecurity operations by providing sophisticated, context-aware assistance to SOC analysts for real-time threat analysis and incident response coordination. At its core, the system will allow analysts to pose complex questions and receive detailed information that integrates current intelligence, historical data, and predictive analytics.

DISA is projected to achieve notable leaps in GAI cybersecurity capabilities by having direct access to IntelliGenesis Subject Matter Expertise and AI technologies and methodologies including AI model development, Natural Language Processing for threat intelligence, and models for predictive threat modeling. In tandem, IntelliGenesis will have the opportunity to strengthen their market position, identify new use cases, and expand features while synchronizing product development with government standards.

"Our partnership with DISA is a significant step forward in developing a specialized conversational LLM platform that will be designed to accommodate the range of technical expertise among DISA SOC analysts by making it easy to quickly interpret and summarize massive amounts of data," said IntelliGenesis CEO, Angie Lienert. "When a security incident occurs, an analyst will be able to interact with the model to learn all the key events and impacts, as well as likely threat paths. And, the platform will have adaptive learning capabilities, so it will continuously improve its responses."

Overall, the CRADA aims to produce a next-generation GAI cybersecurity platform that enhances DISA's ability to manage and respond to cyber threats efficiently while providing IntelliGenesis with valuable research and development opportunities in an advanced and realistic system architecture.

In addition to the CRADA, IntelliGenesis has multiple Department of Defense contracts that utilize their proprietary LLM and GAI capabilities. Over the last 17 years, IntelliGenesis has made its name in the Intelligence Community by pioneering new technology across the AI, Big Data, and Cybersecurity domains. By maintaining a strong partnership and open communication with our customers and users, we operationalize these technologies to advance the mission and enable our allies.

About IntelliGenesis: A Woman-Owned and Veteran-Owned Small Business committed to hiring veterans and supporting our national defense missions. IntelliGenesis is focused on the development, deployment, and sustainment of advanced analytic solutions to support a diverse set of federal and commercial missions with quality intelligence products and highly skilled personnel. For more information, visit https://intelligenesisllc.com/about-intelligenesis/.

Mary Anne DeHart, IntelliGenesis LLC, 1 443.563.1870

