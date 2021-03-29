Intelligent.com Announces Best MBA No GMAT Degree Programs for 2021

Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 45 MBA No GMAT Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 185 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 185 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 45 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top MBA No GMAT Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-mba-no-gmat-degree-programs/

2021 MBA No GMAT Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Auburn University

Babson College

Baylor University

Bethel University

Carson-Newman University

Clarion University of Pennsylvania

College of William and Mary

Colorado State University

Concordia University, Wisconsin

Fitchburg State University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida International University

Frostburg State University

Grand Canyon University

Grantham University

Howard University

Kettering University

Lewis University

Liberty University

Louisiana State University

McKendree University

Northcentral University

Northeastern University

Norwich University

Ohio University

Old Dominion University

Pace University

Prairie View A&M University

Quinnipiac University

Rochester Institute Of Technology

Saint Joseph's College, Maine

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

Sam Houston State University

Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Suffolk University

University Of Delaware

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Louisiana, Monroe

University of Nebraska, Lincoln

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

University Of Saint Mary

University Of Scranton

Walsh College

West Texas A&M University

Wilmington University

