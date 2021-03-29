Intelligent.com Announces Best MBA No GMAT Degree Programs for 2021

SEATTLE (PRWEB) March 29, 2021
Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 45 MBA No GMAT Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 185 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 185 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 45 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top MBA No GMAT Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-mba-no-gmat-degree-programs/
2021 MBA No GMAT Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Auburn University
Babson College
Baylor University
Bethel University
Carson-Newman University
Clarion University of Pennsylvania
College of William and Mary
Colorado State University
Concordia University, Wisconsin
Fitchburg State University
Florida Atlantic University
Florida International University
Frostburg State University
Grand Canyon University
Grantham University
Howard University
Kettering University
Lewis University
Liberty University
Louisiana State University
McKendree University
Northcentral University
Northeastern University
Norwich University
Ohio University
Old Dominion University
Pace University
Prairie View A&M University
Quinnipiac University
Rochester Institute Of Technology
Saint Joseph's College, Maine
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Sam Houston State University
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Suffolk University
University Of Delaware
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Louisiana, Monroe
University of Nebraska, Lincoln
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
University Of Saint Mary
University Of Scranton
Walsh College
West Texas A&M University
Wilmington University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.