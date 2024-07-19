Intelligent.com Survey Finds 1 in 3 Companies Have Eliminated Bachelor's Degree Requirements So Far This Year

"The trend shift shows a broader recognition that practical skills, real-world work experiences, and the ability to self-learn can be more important measures of potential success than four years of formal college education in many job functions." Post this

Companies have chosen to eliminate the degree requirement to prioritize skills over formal education, create a more diverse workforce, and increase the number of job applicants. In fact, 77 percent of business leaders say their company is "very likely" or "likely" to favor work experience over a bachelor's degree. Despite this, 66 percent of respondents "highly value" and 31 percent "somewhat value" whether a candidate has a bachelor's degree.

"Eliminating bachelor's degree requirements from the hiring and recruiting process is becoming increasingly popular across many industries," says Chief Education and Career Development Advisor Huy Nguyen. "The trend shift shows a broader recognition that practical skills, real-world work experiences, and the ability to self-learn can be more important measures of potential success than four years of formal college education in many job functions."

Twenty-nine percent believe the elimination of bachelor's degree requirements was "very successful," while 47 percent consider it "successful." Seventeen percent perceive it as "somewhat successful," while 2 percent deem it "not successful" at all. Companies report that this change has expanded access to talent, increased applications, and created a more diverse workforce. Looking ahead to 2025, 25 percent of respondents say their company plans to eliminate or further eliminate bachelor's degree requirements for certain roles, while 56 percent do not have such plans.

This online poll was commissioned by Intelligent.com and conducted via Pollfish in June 2024. A total of 750 U.S. business leaders participated in the survey.

