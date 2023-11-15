Intelligent.com Survey Finds 1 in 5 College Students Sympathize With Hamas

"College students often feel compelled to stay informed about global events and to engage in meaningful discourse," says Eric Eng founder and CEO of AdmissionSight. "Yet, it's worth noting that being informed doesn't necessarily equate to a comprehensive understanding of such complex issues." Post this

Among survey respondents, 37 percent say they have an 'extremely strong' or 'strong' opinion surrounding the Israel-Hamas war, while 40 percent say they have a 'little bit of an opinion.' Likewise, 43 percent say they have an 'extremely strong' or 'strong' opinion about the Israel-Palestine conflict, while 36 percent say they have a 'little bit of an opinion.' Overall, 82 percent of students say they sympathize with Palestinian civilians, 72 percent sympathize with Israeli civilians, 22 percent sympathize with Hamas, and 26 percent sympathize with the Israeli government.

With these opinions, 71 percent of college students say they are 'extremely,' 'very,' or 'somewhat willing' to speak out about the conflict. Conversely, 29 percent say they are 'not very willing' or 'not willing at all' to voice their opinions. The main reason for not speaking out is due to fear of consequences such as verbal assaults, losing friends, being canceled, physical assaults, and losing job prospects.

This survey was commissioned by Intelligent.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. Responses to this survey were collected from October 27 to October 31, 2023. In total, 609 respondents completed the full survey. To qualify for the survey, all participants had to be current 4-year college students between the ages of 18 and 22. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/1-in-5-college-students-sympathize-with-hamas/

