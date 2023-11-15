Intelligent.com Survey Finds 1 in 5 College Students Sympathize With Hamas

Eighty-two percent of students feel sympathy for Palestinian civilians, compared to 72 percent for Israeli civilians
SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report that examines college students' knowledge and sympathy surrounding the Israel-Hamas war. The report also shares insight into how students learned about the Israel-Hamas war or the Israel-Palestine conflict. Overall, 609 current 4-year college students in the United States completed the full survey.
According to the survey, 25 percent of respondents say they are 'very' or 'extremely knowledgeable' about the current Israel-Hamas war. Forty-eight percent say they are 'somewhat knowledgeable' and 27 percent say they are 'not very knowledgeable' or 'not knowledgeable at all.' The vast majority of college students learned about the Israel-Hamas war and/or the Israel-Palestine conflict through social media, news articles, word-of-mouth, and televised news.
Among survey respondents, 37 percent say they have an 'extremely strong' or 'strong' opinion surrounding the Israel-Hamas war, while 40 percent say they have a 'little bit of an opinion.' Likewise, 43 percent say they have an 'extremely strong' or 'strong' opinion about the Israel-Palestine conflict, while 36 percent say they have a 'little bit of an opinion.' Overall, 82 percent of students say they sympathize with Palestinian civilians, 72 percent sympathize with Israeli civilians, 22 percent sympathize with Hamas, and 26 percent sympathize with the Israeli government.
With these opinions, 71 percent of college students say they are 'extremely,' 'very,' or 'somewhat willing' to speak out about the conflict. Conversely, 29 percent say they are 'not very willing' or 'not willing at all' to voice their opinions. The main reason for not speaking out is due to fear of consequences such as verbal assaults, losing friends, being canceled, physical assaults, and losing job prospects.
This survey was commissioned by Intelligent.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. Responses to this survey were collected from October 27 to October 31, 2023. In total, 609 respondents completed the full survey. To qualify for the survey, all participants had to be current 4-year college students between the ages of 18 and 22. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/1-in-5-college-students-sympathize-with-hamas/
