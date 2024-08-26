Intelligent.com Survey Finds 1 in 5 Recent College Graduates Prefer to be Micromanaged in the Workplace

"The large percentage of recent grads who prefer to be micromanaged could be a result of several factors," says Huy Nguyen, chief education and career development advisor at Intelligent. "It's likely that many had limited real-world work experience while they were attending school…" Post this

"The large percentage of recent grads who prefer to be micromanaged could be a result of several factors," says Huy Nguyen, chief education and career development advisor at Intelligent. "It's likely that many had limited real-world work experience while they were attending school, so they do not have the familiarity or confidence to transition to a more autonomous environment."

Other key findings from the survey include:

4 in 10 recent grads check in with their manager 4+ times per day

4 in 10 feel anxious most workdays

40% expect their managers to be available 24/7

9 in 10 want to work in-person vs. remotely

This online poll was commissioned by Intelligent.com and conducted on Pollfish in August 2024. In total, 600 recent college graduates completed the survey. Demographic criteria were used to ensure qualified respondents. This criteria included age (21-25), employment status (employed for wages), and level of education (university or vocational/technical college degree). Respondents were also screened to only include those who work in an office-type environment. To view the full write-up, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/1-in-5-recent-college-graduates-want-to-be-micromanaged-at-work/.

