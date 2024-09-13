Intelligent.com Survey Finds 1 in 6 Companies Are Hesitant To Hire Recent College Graduates

"It can be easy for managers to buy into stereotypes of Gen Z and dismiss them entirely; however, companies have an equal responsibility to prepare recent graduates for their particular workplace." Post this

While 94 percent of companies hired recent graduates in 2024, about three-quarters experienced issues with these hires. The most commonly reported challenges included a lack of motivation or initiative (50 percent), unprofessional behavior (46 percent), and poor communication skills (39 percent). Notably, 60 percent of business leaders stated that some of these hires had to be dismissed due to these issues.

"It can be easy for managers to buy into stereotypes of Gen Z and dismiss them entirely; however, companies have an equal responsibility to prepare recent graduates for their particular workplace," says Intelligent's Chief Education and Career Development Advisor, Huy Nguyen. "By understanding the challenges of Gen Z workers, companies can take a more proactive approach by implementing formal employee onboarding programs that clearly outline company culture and expectations."

Looking ahead, 5 percent of respondents indicated that they do not plan to hire recent college graduates in 2025, while the majority (84 percent) are planning to hire them, and 10 percent remain undecided.

This online poll was commissioned by Intelligent.com and conducted via Pollfish in August 2024. A total of 966 U.S. business leaders participated in the survey. Demographic criteria were applied to ensure qualified respondents, including age 25 and older, household income greater than 76,000, organizational role such as C-level executive, human resources manager, director, president, owner/partner, and senior management, company size of more than 10 employees, and education level of technical college, college, or postgraduate. To complete the survey respondents had to pass through screening questions to ensure their involvement in hiring for entry-level positions at their company.

