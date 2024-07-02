Intelligent.com Survey Finds 1 in 7 Women Will Not Date Someone Without a College Degree

Survey respondents spotlight education and income-level as crucial qualities in a partner

SEATTLE, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a platform dedicated to helping young professionals navigate the future of work, has published a recent survey report exploring the current dating scene and the significance of education as a criterion in dating. The report also offers insights into the key qualities individuals prioritize when seeking a potential partner. The survey collected responses from 936 singles in the United States.

Survey findings reveal that in selecting a potential partner education and income levels are important considerations, particularly for women. Specifically, 21 percent of women express unwillingness to date someone with lower education than themselves, whereas only 8 percent of men hold this view. Fifty-five percent believe higher education levels enable deep and meaningful conversations, 51 percent believe it reflects similar values and long-term goals, and 50 percent believe it aids in understanding each other's perspectives better.

Similarly, 25 percent of women are hesitant to date someone with a lower income, a concern shared by only 7 percent of men. Male respondents were more likely than their female counterparts to feel rejected or less desirable due to their income level. Overall, 44 percent of survey respondents express feelings of hopelessness about their dating prospects. Both men and women also report experiencing loneliness and a sense of personal inadequacy.

"As a family law attorney, I see how income and education level affect dating preferences and relationship dynamics every day," says Family Law Attorney Janet Gemmell. "Many of my female clients do prefer partners with financial stability, seeing it as a sign of responsibility and security. However, a person's character, shared values, and life goals are far more important for relationship success."

The data presented in this report derives from a survey commissioned by Intelligent.com, conducted via Pollfish in June 2024. A total of 936 individuals based in the U.S. were surveyed. Participants were screened to ensure they were currently single and actively seeking a long-term relationship. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/1-in-7-women-wont-date-someone-without-a-college-degree/.

