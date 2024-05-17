Intelligent.com Survey Finds 2 in 3 College Students Support Pro-Palestinian Protests, Many Favor Use of Violence, Hate Speech

Pro-Palestinian protests surge on college campuses amid Israel-Palestine conflict

SEATTLE, Wash., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a platform dedicated to helping young professionals navigate the future of work, has published a recent survey report evaluating college students' attitudes toward pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses. The report also shares insights into their sentiments regarding different protesting tactics. The survey collected responses from 763 full-time college students in the United States.

According to the survey, 55 percent of college students report they have pro-Palestinian protests on their campuses. Furthermore, 84 percent express they fully or partially understand the motivations behind these protests. To learn about the Israel-Palestine conflict, students primarily turn to TikTok (31 percent), televised news (16 percent), Instagram (12 percent), YouTube (11 percent), friends and family (10 percent), and newspaper articles (8 percent).

Survey findings also reveal that 65 percent of respondents express they are "very" or "somewhat supportive" of the pro-Palestinian protests, while 24 percent are "unsure." Conversely, 11 percent are "very" or "somewhat opposed." Among those who are supportive, 75 percent endorse the use of encampments, 45 percent support the blockade of students from attending classes, and 38 percent favor the cancellation of graduation ceremonies. Additionally, 36 percent support the use of violent acts, and 35 percent approve of the use of hate speech.

Further, 40 percent of students say they sympathize with Hamas "a lot" or "a little" while 33 percent say they don't at all, and 27 percent are "unsure". Sympathy for Hamas is higher among those who are supportive of the protests. Of students who support the protests, 8 percent say they have a "very" or "somewhat unfavorable" opinion of Jewish people, while 39 percent say they have no opinion. On the other hand, 29 percent say they have a "very favorable" opinion, and 22 percent have a "somewhat favorable" opinion of Jewish people.

More than one-third (36 percent) of college students have reported an increase in their support for the Palestinian cause due to these protests, whereas 17 percent indicate a decrease in their support. Forty-six percent say the protests have not impacted their level of support. Additionally, 36 percent of respondents advocate for consequences for student protestors who violate the law, while 18 percent oppose punishments, and 22 percent remain unsure.

This online poll was commissioned by Intelligent.com and conducted on SurveyMonkey Audience from May 1 to 2, 2024. A total of 763 current, full-time U.S. college students ages 18 to 24 completed the survey. Respondents consist of a national sample that was randomly selected from a U.S. panel. The survey was census-balanced for gender and U.S. regions. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/2-in-3-college-students-support-pro-palestinian-protests-many-favor-use-of-violence-hate-speech/

