Intelligent.com Survey Finds 3 in 10 Pro-Palestine Student Activists Had a Job Offer Rescinded in the Last Six Months

Furthermore, 29 percent report having a job offer rescinded in the past six months. Among them, 68 percent believe it is "definitely" or "probably" due to their participation in pro-Palestine activism, while 12 percent think it is unrelated to their activism, and 19 percent are unsure. Additionally, 55 percent of respondents perceive bias against pro-Palestine activists, with 19 percent disagreeing and 26 percent uncertain.

"It's unfortunate to see that student activists reported having job offers rescinded, and they believe it was due to their participation in pro-Palestine protests or activism," says Chief Education and Career Development Advisor Huy Nguyen. "It's consistent with another study that we performed where employers expressed concerns that hiring protestors and strongly vocal activists might cause distractions and disruptions in the workplace and negatively impact their workplace."

According to respondents, during the interview process, 30 percent say potential employers "always" or "often" inquire about their involvement in pro-Palestine activism, while 23 percent say "sometimes," and 47 percent say "rarely" or "never." Additionally, 53 percent "always," "often" or "sometimes" disclose their participation, while 47 percent say they "rarely" or "never" do. Activists who disclosed their participation did so to express their beliefs, to respond to direct questions from employers, to understand the company's stance, or because they perceived it as relevant to the job they applied for.

The data presented in this report derives from a survey commissioned by Intelligent.com, conducted from May 30 to June 7, 2024, via Pollfish. A total of 672 current or recent college and graduate-level students from the U.S. participated. Screening questions and demographic criteria, including age (18-34) and education level (high school, university), were used to ensure the qualification of respondents. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/3-in-10-pro-palestine-student-activists-had-a-job-offer-rescinded-in-the-last-six-months/.

