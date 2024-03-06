Intelligent.com Survey Finds 4 in 10 College Students Use ChatGPT For Assignments

Among student ChatGPT users, 69 percent use the AI tool for assistance with writing assignments, 29 percent use it to write entire essays

SEATTLE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report that examines the prevalence of ChatGPT usage among college students. The report also shares insight into what students use the artificial intelligence chatbot for. Research experts gathered and analyzed responses from 588 college students, with 217 completing the entire survey.

Based on the survey, 37 percent of college students currently use ChatGPT, and 36 percent say they have previously used it but do not do so currently. Conversely, 22 percent say they have never used the AI tool and 5 percent say they do not know what it is. Among students who currently use ChatGPT, 96 percent have used it for at least one school-related purpose during the current academic year. The most common school-related uses include writing assignments, research, emails, and multiple-choice quizzes and tests.

"AI can create efficiencies, especially in overcoming the writer's block that students can face when just staring at a blank screen to start an assignment. If used well, AI can critique drafts and suggest alternate viewpoints," says Diane Gayeski, professor of strategic communications at Ithaca College. "However, a lot of what is typically generated in terms of text is quite stereotyped, and certainly doesn't have or promote any kind of unique "voice" of a student."

The survey also highlights whether students believe ChatGPT usage is cheating. Of student ChatGPT users, 12 percent say using ChatGPT for school assignments 'definitely is cheating,' 64 percent say 'somewhat is cheating,' and 24 percent say 'is not cheating.' Additionally, 86 percent say they have not been called out by professors for using the AI tool, while 11 percent say they have.

Aside from school-related tasks, college students also use ChatGPT for personal and professional reasons. This includes using ChatGPT to draft professional emails, resumes, cover letters, personal emails, professional text messages, as well as personal text messages.

This survey was commissioned by Intelligent.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish from Feb. 12 to 19, 2024. In total, 588 college students ages 18 to 25 were surveyed, with 217 completing the full survey. To qualify for the survey, all participants had to currently be enrolled in a 4-year college or university and confirm that they currently use ChatGPT. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/4-in-10-college-students-are-using-chatgpt-on-assignments/

ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Intelligent.com, Intelligent.com, (800) 799-7103, [email protected], Intelligent.com

SOURCE Intelligent.com