Intelligent.com Survey Finds 4 in 5 Gen Z Employees Say Generational Stereotypes Negatively Impact Their Careers

Stereotypes about laziness, entitlement, and poor work ethic hinder promotions, raises, and workplace relationships for Gen Z
SEATTLE, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a platform dedicated to helping young professionals navigate the future of work, has released a new survey highlighting how generational stereotypes are affecting the workplace experience of Generation Z employees. Conducted in November 2024, the survey of 1,000 full-time U.S. Gen Z workers reveals the widespread belief that stereotypes about their generation are limiting career opportunities, straining workplace relationships, and creating additional hurdles for career advancement.
According to the findings, 80% of Gen Z employees feel negative stereotypes have affected their work experience. Common stereotypes cited by respondents include being perceived as lazy, unprofessional, or entitled. Nearly half of respondents (49%) say these stereotypes have hindered their career growth, preventing them from achieving raises and promotions.
A significant portion of respondents report feeling a greater need to prove themselves in areas such as leadership potential (46%), reliability (34%), and technical skills (33%) to counteract these stereotypes.
The survey also reveals how generational bias has led to increased workplace tension. One in five Gen Z employees say stereotypes about their generation are the primary cause of friction with older colleagues.
"When employees are unfairly labeled as 'lazy' or 'entitled,' it can be incredibly demotivating and create barriers to their career progression," says Intelligent.com's Chief Education and Career Development Advisor, Huy Nguyen. "Gen Z grew up in a digital-first world that shaped their approach to work, emphasizing flexibility and mental well-being. While these values sometimes clash with traditional workplace norms, they should not diminish perceptions of their capabilities or commitment."
This online poll was commissioned by Intelligent.com and conducted on Pollfish in November 2024. A total of 1,000 full-time U.S. Gen Z workers completed the survey.
