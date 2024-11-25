Intelligent.com Survey Finds 4 in 5 Gen Z Employees Say Generational Stereotypes Negatively Impact Their Careers

"When employees are unfairly labeled as 'lazy' or 'entitled,' it can be incredibly demotivating and create barriers to their career progression." Post this

A significant portion of respondents report feeling a greater need to prove themselves in areas such as leadership potential (46%), reliability (34%), and technical skills (33%) to counteract these stereotypes.

The survey also reveals how generational bias has led to increased workplace tension. One in five Gen Z employees say stereotypes about their generation are the primary cause of friction with older colleagues.

"When employees are unfairly labeled as 'lazy' or 'entitled,' it can be incredibly demotivating and create barriers to their career progression," says Intelligent.com's Chief Education and Career Development Advisor, Huy Nguyen. "Gen Z grew up in a digital-first world that shaped their approach to work, emphasizing flexibility and mental well-being. While these values sometimes clash with traditional workplace norms, they should not diminish perceptions of their capabilities or commitment."

This online poll was commissioned by Intelligent.com and conducted on Pollfish in November 2024. A total of 1,000 full-time U.S. Gen Z workers completed the survey. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/4-in-5-gen-z-employees-say-theyre-victims-of-generational-stereotypes-costing-them-jobs-and-promotions/

ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM

Intelligent.com stands at the forefront of innovation, empowering young professionals to navigate the rapid technological advancements shaping our world and the future of work. The platform is dedicated to unlocking each individual's unique potential, guiding them toward achieving their career ambitions, and maximizing their financial prospects. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Hannah Hayes, Intelligent, 000-0000, [email protected]

SOURCE Intelligent