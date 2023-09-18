Intelligent.com Survey Finds 50 Percent of Educators Are Requiring Handwritten Essays to Deter ChatGPT Use

"It's important to remember that ChatGPT will evolve and is only one of many large language models that can generate text or find resources," says Professor and Higher Education Advisor Diane Gayeski. Tweet this

Despite the majority of educators expressing a desire to deter students from using ChatGPT for written assignments, many believe the AI tool is a mixed blessing. Sixty-three percent of respondents say ChatGPT 'somewhat' or 'greatly helps' students' ability to learn, 24 percent say it 'somewhat' or 'greatly hurts' students' ability to learn, and 13 percent say it 'does not affect' students' ability to learn.

"It's important to remember that ChatGPT will evolve and is only one of many large language models that can generate text or find resources," says Professor and Higher Education Advisor Diane Gayeski. "Since AI tools will certainly be used in most professional contexts, it makes sense for teachers and professors to introduce their use as well as their limitations, just as they have with other 'automated' aids like spreadsheets."

Regarding ChatGPT policies in schools, 66 percent of respondents say their schools have policies in place concerning student use of ChatGPT, 29 percent say their school does not, and 5 percent are unsure. Additionally, 63 percent of educators say they have used AI detection tools to reveal whether students are using ChatGPT for their assignments. Among this group, 94 percent say the tools were 'somewhat' or 'very effective,' while 6 percent say they were 'not very effective.'

This survey was commissioned by Intelligent.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish starting September 6, 2023. Two hundred and twenty-eight respondents completed the full survey. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/half-of-educators-requiring-handwritten-essays-to-combat-chatgpt/.

