Intelligent.com Survey Finds 8 in 10 Companies Plan to Layoff Recent College Graduates This Year Due To AI

"Many recent graduates are hired to fill entry-level roles that involve information-related tasks such as research, data entry, customer service, and general office assistance," says Chief Education and Career Development Advisor, Huy Nguyen. "While these entry-level positions provide people entering the workforce for the first time with crucial experience, they are also the ones that are most easily replaced by artificial intelligence."

Survey results also indicate that since ChatGPT launched in November 2022, 84 percent of companies report offering more internship opportunities. Eleven percent state that they offer neither more nor fewer, and 4 percent claim to offer fewer internships. Similarly, 70 percent of respondents say they have offered more job opportunities since November 2022. Twenty-two percent report offering neither more nor fewer, and 7 percent admit to offering fewer jobs to recent graduates.

"While the total number of job opportunities and internships may be on the rise, the types of entry-level roles being created are shifting due to the rapid pace of technology advancement, especially through AI and automation," offers Nguyen.

Seventy percent of hiring managers either "fully" or "somewhat agree" that AI can perform an intern's job. The primary intern tasks believed to be achievable by AI, according to hiring managers, include email writing, data entry, research, customer support, and generating task lists. In fact, 57 percent express they trust AI "significantly" or "somewhat more" than an intern's capabilities. Likewise, 69 percent of hiring managers "fully" or "somewhat agree" that AI can perform the job of a recent graduate. Fifty-six percent trust the work of AI "significantly" or "somewhat more" than that of a recent graduate.

All data found within this report derives from a survey commissioned by Intelligent.com. The survey was launched on April 17, 2024, via Pollfish, and 804 U.S. hiring managers were surveyed. Demographic criteria were employed to ensure qualified respondents, including age (25+), household income (>$50,000), organizational role (owner/partner, HR manager, resident/CEO/chairperson, C-Level executive, CFO, CTO, senior management, director), company size (>11), and education (high school, technical college, college, or postgraduate). To view the complete report, please visit: [https://www.intelligent.com/8-in-10-companies-plan-to-layoff-recent-college-grads-this-year-due-to-ai/.

