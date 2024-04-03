Intelligent.com Survey Finds 9 in 10 College Students Say Classes Are Too Hard, Yet Majority Study Fewer Than 10 Hours Per Week

Students who encountered challenging courses responded by studying more, seeking assistance from their peers, and reaching out to their professors

SEATTLE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report examining the perceived difficulty level of courses among college students. The report also sheds light on the strategies students employ to navigate challenging classes. Intelligent.com experts surveyed 576 four-year college students between the ages of 18 and 25.

According to the survey, 90 percent of college students say one or more of their classes are too challenging. Among this group, 12 percent say professors should 'definitely' be forced to make classes easier, while 54 percent say 'maybe.' In response to being enrolled in a challenging course, 79 percent studied more, 55 percent asked their classmates for help, and 48 percent asked their professors for guidance. Additionally, 30 percent turned to ChatGPT or other AI technology, 24 percent got a tutor, and 16 percent dropped the class.

"Courses can be considered 'challenging' for several reasons," says Dr. Diane Gayeski, a professor of strategic communication at Ithaca College. "The material itself can be difficult to understand. The professor may require a lot of work, even if the material itself is not challenging. Upper-level courses should be more challenging in content and have more sophisticated assignments or tests because there is prerequisite knowledge necessary."

Survey results also highlight that 70 percent of college students say they put 'a lot' of effort into their schoolwork. On average, 32 percent of respondents dedicate 1 to 5 hours per week to studying and doing homework for their classes, 40 percent spend 6 to 10 hours, and 13 percent allocate 11 to 15 hours.

Regarding post-graduation plans, 53 percent of college students intend to secure full or part-time jobs, 8 percent plan to start their own business, and 2 percent plan to work freelance or gig economy jobs. However, 37 percent do not have plans to immediately enter the workforce upon graduation. Twenty-four percent plan to pursue graduate studies, 5 percent plan to travel, 6 percent are uncertain of their post-graduation future, and 1 percent plan to return home and live with their parents.

All data found within this report derives from a survey commissioned by Intelligent.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish from March 8, 2024 to March 21, 2024. In total, 576 four-year college students ages 18 to 25 were surveyed. Appropriate respondents were found via Pollfish's demographic tools and a screening question. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/are-college-students-entitled-90-say-classes-are-too-hard-yet-majority-study-less-than-10-hours-week/

