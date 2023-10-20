Intelligent.Com Survey Finds Americans' Faith in College is Declining, Yet 9 in 10 Parents Still Want Their Child to Go

"Despite the high price of college for most people, a degree does pay off – and an advanced degree can double your lifetime earnings," says Professor and Higher Education Advisor Diane Gayeski. Post this

"Despite the high price of college for most people, a degree does pay off – and an advanced degree can double your lifetime earnings," says Professor and Higher Education Advisor Diane Gayeski. "It is not just what is learned in class that prepares you for a specific job. The college experience includes exposure to new kinds of people and places."

The survey results indicate that nearly all respondents feel the cost of college is expensive with 57 percent saying it's 'way too expensive' and 36 percent saying it's 'too expensive.' Overall, the top reasons cited by those who believe college isn't worth it include the cost (75%), the belief it does not improve job prospects (51%), the belief what's taught is not valuable (31%), and belief it's too liberal or political (26%).

Among parents with children under 18, 91 percent are inclined to want their child to attend college, with 54 percent saying they "definitely" and 37 percent saying they "probably" want their child to go to college. Notably, among those who say they don't feel college is worth it, 69 percent want their child to go to college.

Intelligent.com commissioned this online poll, which was conducted via SurveyMonkey on September 14, 2023. The survey included 1,202 American respondents who were recruited through SurveyMonkey Audience. Respondents were selected to represent the U.S. population by age, gender, and region.

To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/americans-faith-in-college-is-declining-yet-9-in-10-parents-still-want-their-child-to-go/

ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Intelligent.com, Intelligent.com, (800) 203-5102, [email protected], Intelligent.com

SOURCE Intelligent.com