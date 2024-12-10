Intelligent.com Survey Finds College Students Who Voted for Trump Were Twice as Likely To Rely on Podcasts for News

College voters divided on key issues

SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a platform dedicated to helping young professionals navigate the future of work, has released new findings from a survey conducted in November 2024, exploring voting patterns, news consumption habits, and political views among U.S. college students. The survey of 600 full-time students reveals key differences in media preferences, candidate evaluations, and issues of importance between those who voted for Vice President Kamala Harris and those who voted for former President Donald Trump.

The survey found that 78% of college students voted in the 2024 election, with 58% supporting Harris, 40% voting for Trump, and 2% opting for third-party candidates. Among Trump voters, 34% report relying on podcasts for political news, double the rate of Harris voters (17%). Additionally, 46% of Trump voters get their news from X, slightly more than the 43% of Harris voters who use the platform. Overall the top news sources for college aged-voters are TikTok and Instagram.

The findings also highlight divides in perceptions of leadership qualifications. Male college students were more likely to say Harris was unqualified to be president (36%) compared to female students (23%). Similarly, one in five college student voters expressed the belief that women are not capable of performing presidential duties. Conservative students were the most likely to hold this view, with 31% agreeing, compared to 17% of moderate and 11% of liberal students.

The economy emerged as the top issue for college student voters overall, with abortion access and gun control ranking highly among Harris supporters, while Trump voters prioritized job growth, immigration, and crime.

This survey was commissioned by Intelligent.com and conducted online via Pollfish between November 15 and November 17, 2024. A total of 600 full-time U.S. college students completed the survey. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/college-students-who-voted-for-trump-were-twice-as-likely-to-rely-on-podcasts-for-news/

