Intelligent.com Survey Finds Due to Pro-Palestine Protests, 3 in 10 Business Leaders Are Hesitant to Hire Recent College Graduates

"There's always been plenty of debate about hiring new grads due to broad assumptions around lacking soft skills, entitlement, and overall job readiness," says Chief Education and Career Development Advisor Huy Nguyen. "In recent months, there seems to be a heightened concern about Gen Z becoming far more politically active and vocal with their beliefs in all aspects of their lives including the workplace."

Survey findings highlight that 30 percent of business leaders have heightened concerns about hiring recent graduates due to pro-Palestine protests over the past six months. Specifically, 22 percent are reluctant to hire graduates who participated in these protests, citing concerns that protestors may be too confrontational, overly political, and likely to make their peers uncomfortable. Conversely, 21 percent of business leaders are inclined to hire such graduates, citing their willingness to speak up and strong values. Fifty-seven percent remain neutral.

All data found within this report derives from a survey commissioned by Intelligent.com. Conducted via Pollfish, the survey was launched on May 16, 2024. In total, 1,268 U.S. business leaders were surveyed, and 808 respondents completed the full survey. Demographic criteria were used to ensure qualified respondents, including age (35+), household income (>$75,000), organizational role (Owner/Partner, President/CEO/Chairperson, C-Level executive, CFO, CTO, Senior Manager, Director, HR manager), company size (11+), and education (high school, technical college, college, or postgraduate). To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/due-to-pro-palestine-protests-3-in-10-business-leaders-are-more-concerned-about-hiring-recent-college-graduates/.

