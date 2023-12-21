Intelligent.com Survey Finds Nearly 4 in 10 Employers Avoid Hiring Recent College Graduates in Favor of Older Candidates

"Employers need to recognize that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, young people graduating from college had more than two years of disruption in their education as well as their social and professional development." Post this

With regards to job interviews, 53 percent of employers say recent college graduates 'struggled with eye contact,' 50 percent say they 'asked for unreasonable compensation,' and 47 percent say they 'dressed inappropriately.' Additionally, employers also cite that recent college graduates 'used inappropriate language,' 'refused to turn on camera during a virtual interview,' and 'brought a parent to their interview.'

"Employers need to recognize that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, young people graduating from college had more than two years of disruption in their education as well as their social and professional development," Gayeski says. "Current seniors were in their freshman year at the height of COVID. They likely took classes online and were unable to participate in clubs, internships, or summer jobs."

Among employers who have worked with recent college graduates, 63 percent say they 'can't manage the workload,' 61 percent say they 'are late to start work,' and 59 percent say they 'hand assignments in late.' Additionally, 63 percent of employers say recent college graduates 'are entitled,' 58 percent say they 'get offended too easily,' and 57 percent say they 'are unprepared for the workforce.'

