Intelligent.com Survey Finds Nearly Half of Companies Plan To Eliminate Bachelor's Degree Requirements in 2024

"A bachelor's degree is much more than preparation for an entry-level job. It prepares people for a full life, including exploring what areas of employment might be a good fit for the immediate and long-term future," says professor and higher education advisor Diane Gayeski. "While a young person may be able to get an entry-level job without a bachelor's degree, the lack of the degree along with the other 'soft skills' that one gains in college can make it difficult to climb the corporate ladder."

Survey results also highlight that 80 percent of employers are 'very likely' or 'likely' to favor work experience over education when assessing job candidates' applications. Likewise, 81 percent say it is important for recent college graduates to have work experience. In fact, 75 percent of employers agree that certificate programs have value, while 68 percent say the same for associate degrees and 61 percent for online degrees and apprenticeships. Additionally, to determine a candidate's fit for a job, 68 percent of employers give candidates test assignments and 64 percent give personality tests.

This survey was commissioned by Intelligent.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. Responses to this survey were collected in November 2023. In total, 800 respondents in the United States completed the full survey. To qualify for the survey, all participants had to say they were involved in hiring decisions and meet the additional demographic criteria for age, income and organizational role. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/nearly-half-of-companies-plan-to-eliminate-bachelors-degree-requirements-in-2024/

