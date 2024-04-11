Intelligent.com Survey Reveals 1 in 3 College Students Believe TikTok Ban Will Negatively Impact Their Grades

Seventy-five percent of regular TikTok users – defined as those who use TikTok at least a few times per month – utilize the application for assistance with schoolwork

SEATTLE, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a platform dedicated to helping young professionals navigate the future of work, has published a recent survey report delving into Gen Z college students' perspectives on the potential ban of TikTok in the United States. The report also provides insight into the types of content that students engage with on the app. Overall, Intelligent.com researchers surveyed 929 current four-year college students.

According to survey findings, 47 percent of college students report using TikTok 'every day,' while 19 percent say 'a few times per week,' and 9 percent say 'a few times per month.' Among these regular users, 54 percent believe that banning the social media app would impact their grades, with 24 percent believing their grades would improve and 30 percent believing their grades would worsen. Among all respondents, 41 percent oppose a TikTok ban, 40 percent support a ban, and 19 percent are uncertain of their stance on the issue.

Furthermore, among regular users, 75 percent receive assistance with their schoolwork from TikTok. Twenty-two percent receive 'a great deal' of help from TikTok, 24 percent receive 'a lot' of help, and 29 percent receive 'some' help. Additionally, 79 percent find TikTok resources to be at least somewhat helpful with schoolwork, with 22 percent describing the app as 'extremely helpful,' 26 percent as 'very helpful,' and 31 percent as 'somewhat helpful.'

"College students gravitate towards TikTok because they can easily search and find creators that they can relate to in a concise and engaging format that breaks down complex information into manageable, bite-sized videos," says Huy Nguyen, Intelligent.com's Chief Education and Career Development Advisor. "This approach not only caters to Gen Z's preference for quick and engaging content but also leverages the power of visual storytelling to make learning more effective. TikTok's algorithm also allows for real-time personalization, so viewers are exposed to continuous content that resonates with their personal experiences and aspirations."

Besides using TikTok for help with schoolwork, many college students also consume mental health, career, and news-related content on the app. Of the subset of regular users, 86 percent engage with mental health content, 91 percent seek career advice, and 91 percent use it as a source of news. Seventy-three percent of college students who use TikTok believe the app has had a 'very positive' or 'somewhat positive' impact on their lives.

This online poll was commissioned by Intelligent.com and conducted on SurveyMonkey Audience from March 21, 2024 to March 25, 2024. In total, 929 current full-time college students ages 18 to 24 completed the survey. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/one-third-of-college-students-say-tiktok-ban-will-negatively-impact-their-grades/.

