Intelligent.com Survey Reveals Over Half of Liberal College Students Don't Plan to Vote for Joe Biden in 2024

With the upcoming 2024 presidential election, a new survey spotlights college students' political views and plans to vote

SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report that examines how college students plan to vote in the 2024 presidential election and how their political views have changed in the past year. The report also shares insight into how the campus environment and faculty influenced students' voting plans. This survey garnered responses from 497 current 4-year college students who are 18 to 22 years old.

Based on survey findings, 80 percent of college students plan to vote in the 2024 presidential election. Among this group, 27 percent say they plan to vote for Joe Biden, 23 percent say Donald Trump, 17 percent say a third-party candidate, and 33 percent say they are undecided. Of respondents who identify as 'liberal,' only 45 percent say they plan on voting for Biden. Conversely, among respondents who identify as 'conservative,' 63 percent say they plan on voting for Trump.

Survey results also reveal changes in political views among students in the past year. Of liberal students, 48 percent say they have become 'more progressive' and 10 percent say they have become 'more conservative.' Of moderate students, 33 percent say they have become 'more progressive,' while 24 percent say they have become 'more conservative.' Additionally, among conservative students, 17 percent say they have become 'more progressive' and 48 percent say they have become 'more conservative.'

Furthermore, survey findings suggest that the campus environment and faculty may have influenced students' voting plans. Thirty percent of respondents say the campus environment influenced them to vote more liberal or more conservative. However, 63 percent say the campus environment had no influence. Likewise, 21 percent of respondents say that faculty influenced them to vote more liberal or more conservative. Seventy-four percent, on the other hand, say that faculty did not influence their voting plans.

This survey was commissioned by Intelligent.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish on Jan. 19 to 26, 2024. In total, 497 respondents completed the full survey. To qualify for the survey, all participants had to be current 4-year college students between the ages of 18 and 22. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/more-than-half-of-liberal-college-students-dont-plan-to-vote-for-joe-biden-in-2024/.

