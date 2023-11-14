Intelliworx Launches New Workforce Management Software for Rural Hospitals

Given the time and treasure that goes into recruiting a physician, nurse, or medical assistant, you don't want a disjointed hiring process to scare them off before they accept an offer. Intelliworx is striving to improve the overall recruiting and hiring experience for everyone involved. Post this

Research shows that the average cost to recruit a single new physician can easily cost $50,000 – yet that's just the beginning because position vacancies also impact revenue. Statistics compiled by CompHealth, a staffing firm for healthcare employers, show physician vacancies cost hospitals between $7,000 and $9,000 in lost revenue per day. The average vacancy lasts 195 days and hospitals have dozens of vacancies annually, so the effects can add up quickly.

Workforce Management helps to solve these challenges by streamlining the processes of recruiting, hiring and onboarding new employees. The software is secure, intuitive and easy to integrate with existing human resources (HR), recruiting or payroll systems a hospital may already have in place. It consists of a suite of tools with four distinct sets of functionality:

Position management maintains and organizes all the employee positions a hospital has along with the key attributes, such as location, responsibilities and compensation, among others. This allows the HR department to perform what the industry calls 'practice analysis.' In turn, practice analysis gives recruiters the information they need to identify the right candidates – without a lot of back and forth. Everyone from the C-Suite to the assigned recruiter has one place to find the information they need to make hiring plans and execute a talent search.

Candidate engagement provides several tools for recruiters to engage with prospective candidates, track those interactions and provide a self-service report for hiring managers to see how a particular talent search is progressing. It can be used to ingest resume data – such as experience and contact information – from job sites or other sources without having to re-key the data. Recruiters can also send candidate surveys and information requests to confirm eligibility to work, ask for references or schedule and manage interviews.

Onboarding supports a variety of information and checklist requirements, such as an offer letter, letter of acceptance, Form W-2, and more. It also supports the issuing of office space, computers, provisioning of system accounts, badges, parking and the completion of new hire orientation training. Self-serve reporting provides the leadership with onboarding status reporting at any time.

Credentialing is the process of ensuring a provider has the requisite credentials and licenses to treat patients. Many hospitals have a committee that reviews and authenticates a provider's credentials. The credentialing functionality also helps ensure providers remember to complete continuing education requirements or recurrency training to keep their credentials from expiring.

One of the things that separates Intelliworx from "no-code" or "low-code" process automation tools is that Workforce Management has the laws and regulations that govern the collection of data integrated into the software. That ensures the hospital obtains and maintains all the information requirements it's obligated to collect, which keeps the hospital in compliance.

Information security and data protection are also key characteristics that are native to the platform. Intelliworx has worked with government agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security for decades. The product complies with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) which standardizes security assessments and monitoring of SaaS-based products and services.

Finally, integration is native to the platform, so hospitals can import or export the data to any other system they already have that can benefit from the data collection. This provides a truly enterprise-capable system that's designed around the needs of rural hospitals.

While there are many tangible benefits to the software, like reducing the cost of recruiting and the time it takes to fill positions, there are also intangible benefits. Intelliworx has observed healthcare facilities often ask candidates for the same information repeatedly, as they move through the hiring process. This can suggest to a candidate their prospective new employer is disorganized which may cause them to question their decision to join.

"When you think about the time, treasure and effort that goes into recruiting a physician, nurse, or medical assistant, you don't want a disjointed hiring process to scare them off before or after they accept an offer," added Hankey. "To that end, Intelliworx is striving to improve the overall recruiting and hiring experience for everyone involved."

About Intelliworx

Intelliworx (formerly HRWorx) provides workflow management software that helps clients automate business processes such as financial disclosure, telework, credentialling, onboarding, and workflow, among others. The company got started more than 20 years ago by converting complex forms into intelligent interviews – similar to the way tax software simplifies the completion of complicated tax forms. It has since evolved from a simple and easy tool for collecting data, to a platform that manages and analyzes data to support decision-making.

Intelliworx creates solutions for rural healthcare facilities and the U.S. Government. It has provided purpose-built software more to than 30 federal government agencies. The company is a certified veteran-owned small business and is FedRAMP-authorized.

To learn more visit us online at www.intelliworxit.com.

