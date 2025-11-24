Intempus Property Management Expands to 10 States with FYVE Acquisition and Colorado Deal

"Our presence now spans ten states and continues to grow steadily." — Michael Khesin, CEO, Intempus Property Management "We're expanding where our expertise and technology can make the greatest impact." — Eugene Korsunsky, President Post this

"Our presence now spans ten states and continues to grow steadily," said Michael Khesin, CEO of Intempus Property Management. "The acquisition of ARMI and our entry into Colorado allow us to deliver consistent, high-quality service across even more communities while maintaining our client-first approach that has defined Intempus since the beginning."

Eugene Korsunsky, President of Intempus Property Management, added: "We're strategically expanding into regions where our expertise and technology can make the greatest impact. These acquisitions enable us to strengthen local teams, support regional vendors, and deliver seamless, data-driven experiences for property owners and residents nationwide."

Today, Intempus Property Management operates across California, Nevada, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, and soon Colorado, managing thousands of residential, commercial, and HOA properties. The company continues to invest in modern technology, local talent, and community partnerships that foster sustainable growth and service excellence.

About Intempus Property Management

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Saratoga, California, Intempus Property Management is a full-service real estate and property management firm dedicated to delivering efficient, client-focused solutions. Combining data-driven technology with personalized service, Intempus provides exceptional management for residential, HOA, and investment properties across ten U.S. states and continues to expand nationally.

For more information, visit www.intempuspropertymanagement.com

Media Contact

Gilberto Cruz, Intempus Property Management, 1 (408) 320-5509, [email protected], intempuspropertymanagement.com

