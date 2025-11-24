Intempus Property Management Expands to 10 States with FYVE Acquisition and Colorado Deal

Strengthening Its National Presence and Advancing Toward a Fully Integrated U.S. Network.
SARATOGA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intempus Property Management, a leading real estate and property management firm, proudly announces its continued national expansion with the acquisition of ARMI Property Management, a Northern Virginia–based company previously under FYVE Realty, along with an upcoming acquisition in Colorado, set to close later this year. These milestones mark a major step in Intempus's strategic growth, following the successful integration of selected FYVE markets earlier in 2025. The company now officially operates in 10 U.S. states, positioning itself among the fastest-growing, full-service property management firms in the nation.
With the addition of the Virginia service area, Intempus now services key markets including Warrenton, Manassas, Sterling, Arlington, Alexandria, Ashburn, Chantilly, Culpeper, Gainesville, Woodbridge, Vienna, Leesburg, Reston, Fredericksburg, and Fairfax. This strategic expansion strengthens Intempus's presence on the East Coast and allows the company to support a broader network of homeowners, investors, and HOA communities. The forthcoming Colorado acquisition will further enhance Intempus's nationwide coverage by establishing a strong foundation in the Mountain West region.
"Our presence now spans ten states and continues to grow steadily," said Michael Khesin, CEO of Intempus Property Management. "The acquisition of ARMI and our entry into Colorado allow us to deliver consistent, high-quality service across even more communities while maintaining our client-first approach that has defined Intempus since the beginning."
Eugene Korsunsky, President of Intempus Property Management, added: "We're strategically expanding into regions where our expertise and technology can make the greatest impact. These acquisitions enable us to strengthen local teams, support regional vendors, and deliver seamless, data-driven experiences for property owners and residents nationwide."
Today, Intempus Property Management operates across California, Nevada, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, and soon Colorado, managing thousands of residential, commercial, and HOA properties. The company continues to invest in modern technology, local talent, and community partnerships that foster sustainable growth and service excellence.
Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Saratoga, California, Intempus Property Management is a full-service real estate and property management firm dedicated to delivering efficient, client-focused solutions. Combining data-driven technology with personalized service, Intempus provides exceptional management for residential, HOA, and investment properties across ten U.S. states and continues to expand nationally.
