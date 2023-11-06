Intempus Soars to New Heights: A Year of Growth, Expansion, and Unprecedented Success in 2023

Michael Khesin, Co-Founder of Intempus, remarks, "Our relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to client success have been the driving forces behind our remarkable journey. We're excited to see what the future holds." Post this

Intempus now serves around 100 Home Owner Associations in various locations and cities, including Las Vegas, the Greater Bay area (CA), and Orange County. We have expanded our staff to include employees from Mexico and also launched the CINC Management System along with our in-house maintenance software which is a huge step as we continue to scale.

Our HOA Management Services are extremely diverse to include everything needed such as accounts receivable and collections, accounts payable, bank accounts, financial reports, budget, taxes, reserve study, escrows and refinances, administrative, maintenance, and architectural along with a manager and website.

Licensed real estate agents have a strong understanding of the real estate, construction, and property management industries making them the best choice to take on these property management roles.

In our proven, successful, and unique property management model, the property manager is in charge of various tasks including performing site visits, correspondence with board members, supervising all contracts, and coordinating insurance on insurance claims. These are a few of the many things that separate Intempus Management from its competitors and allow us to continue to thrive and gain value at above-average rates just as we have this year. After all, we are "Always Exceeding Our Clients' Expectations" by going above and beyond in all aspects of our management services and putting you in the best position to succeed.

Through our acquisitions and expansion of 4000 doors, we have also been able to increase our presence into southern California and Gilroy which is a huge opportunity for increased growth. Beyond that, we have gained exposure to new clients, while also introducing and adapting to the ever-changing technology and best business practices.

With 2024 right around the corner, the sky is truly the limit for Intempus. We anticipate finishing this year with a 100%-110% return on investment, and a strong growth strategy in full gear as we enter into the new year.

We plan to increase our organic growth by maintaining our strong reputation, increasing our referrals, and continuing to add to our team of strong commission-based agents. Through new acquisitions, there will continue to be a boost in revenue, high return on investments, exposure to new clients, and adaptation to the ever-changing technology.

Among our high projected growth rate in 2023, we also have received various inquiries on franchise opportunities, so Intempus Realty and Property Management will explore that avenue as well in the days to come.

To learn more about Intempus residential and commercial property management services, contact Intempus at [email protected] or (408)748-7592.

About Intempus

Intempus Realty is a US-based brokerage company that was established in 2004 and is located in Santa Clara County. Founded by Michael Khesin and Eugene Korsunsky, the company prides itself in helping its clients to make informed and profitable decisions about investment management, or home buying and selling choices during all phases of the housing market.

Why Intempus Realty and Property Management Services?

At Intempus, you can count on our commitment to offer nothing less than the best Real Estate services ranging from Property Management to Real Estate sales, and everything in between. So no matter if you are searching for someone to manage your property, selling or buying a home, or an investor looking for the perfect turn-key property, you can count on our dedicated team to guide you every step of the way.

