Intense Exploration to Discover the Truth About The Archko Volume

In this book, Elkins explores seven different manuscripts which claim to contain the recorded statements of Pontius Pilate, Caiaphas, Herod the Great, his son and other contemporaries of Jesus. This includes Mary and Joseph, and Mary and Martha, all from the first century. Elkins features background and corroborative type evidence about these early Bible manuscripts, newspapers from the 1800s, and documents from the first four centuries. Revealing newspapers are included from the day that Rev. Mahan was found "Not Guilty" of lying about going overseas to libraries in Europe and finding these manuscripts. Readers will appreciate the author's findings and his conclusions and make their own conclusions, as well.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Elkins said, "Originally, I obtained a copy of 'The Archko Volume' in 2002 upon the recommendation of an acquaintance and promptly read it. The translated manuscripts brought tears to my eyes at many passages, and overall rang very true. I found there to be very many people who believed it to be genuine. But then also, there were a few people who condemned it as a book of forgeries; claiming that Rev. Mahan himself had written them. This became somewhat disappointing to me. Further yet, many people including several on the Internet, were hopeful someone would do a legitimate investigation into Mahan and these manuscripts. Rev. Mahan's book has been printed and re-printed for over 130 years – and is still currently being published. It has sold tens of thousands of copies since its release in 1887! Yet, no one has ever accomplished a credible examination of it. From this awareness came an intense drive to eventually do some investigation of my own."

Edward Elkins and his wife, Kristina, reside in central Ohio. They have three children and three grandchildren. Elkins has served in ministry for the past forty-three years holding roles such as assistant pastor, discipleship leader, worship leader, youth pastor, as well as children's ministry director. When he is not studying Biblical History, he volunteers for LifeWise Academy, a non-profit that teaches character traits to public school children using the Bible.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Archko Volume – Revealed: A Further Search for the Historical Jesus With Additional Evidence is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

