Intentsify Announces Multi-Language Intent Data Solution to Bolster Global Data Coverage

New capabilities expand Intentsify's global reach, leading to tremendous international growth

WESTWOOD, Mass., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intentsify, the leading provider of AI-generated intent intelligence and full-funnel customer-engagement solutions, today announced the release of multi-language intent data capabilities. Now synthesizing large volumes of intent signals captured across non-English sources, Intentsify has greatly expanded its coverage in the APAC and EMEA regions.

These new multi-language capabilities significantly increase Intentsify's value to global enterprise customers, boosting coverage by 64% in APAC and 54% in EMEA. Intentsify's brand-tailored intent models can now ingest signals in languages comprising 75% of the content available across the web. For global B2B go-to-market teams, this offering is paramount.

Intentsify's proprietary AI analyzes customers' websites and marketing materials to generate intent models unique to each customer's products and use cases. Arming GTM teams with this level of buyer intelligence—and engagement solutions—empowers Intentsify's customers to surround buying committees at in-market accounts with messaging precisely aligned to their unique buyer journeys and interests.

"At Intentsify, we pride ourselves on helping our customers deliver exceptional full-funnel buying experiences that drive revenue," said Gary Noke, President and CEO at Intentsify. "This year's release of Precision Intent, now married with our new multilingual solutions, allows customers targeting APAC and EMEA to increase their global program performance, while also supporting the market expansion efforts of customers who currently do not have a global presence."

Intentsify's commitment to helping customers expand their global reach has already led to tremendous triple-digit YoY growth across the company's international division. Intentsify recently saw a 100% increase in revenue growth and 206% increase in headcount in both APAC and EMEA to support demand.

The company has proven its continued momentum in 2023 with a string of notable successes. Intentsify was ranked number 278 on the Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Additionally, the Sales and Marketing Technology Awards, also known as "The Sammys," named the company a leader in sales and marketing technology. And in May, Intentsify was awarded Strong Performer status in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Intent Data Providers, Q2 2023 report and named a "MarTech Company to Watch" by TechRound.

To learn more about Intentsify's intent data solutions and continued momentum and growth, visit http://www.intentsify.io.

About Intentsify

Intentsify provides B2B organizations with the most accurate, comprehensive buyer-intent intelligence in the market today, and solutions to act on that intelligence. By delivering and activating proprietary, next-generation precision intent data, Intentsify's Intelligence Activation Platform identifies companies exhibiting research behaviors directly related to your business solutions, pinpoints where they are in the buying process, surfaces the issues they care about most, and enables you to engage identified companies with full-funnel buying experiences that drive revenue. http://www.intentsify.io

Media Contact

Kara Erwin, Kickstand, 512-771-6911, [email protected]

SOURCE Intentsify