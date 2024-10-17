Intentsify Announces Record Q3 Bookings, Three New Key Executive Appointments

B2B technology innovator continues to demonstrate strong growth amid industry challenges

WESTOVER, Mass., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intentsify, the leading provider of B2B intent data and AI-powered signal-based marketing programs, today announced record-breaking bookings for the third quarter of 2024, marking its strongest performance to date. This achievement comes at the heels of the revolutionary product release of Buying Group Intent––the first and only solution to provide buyer intelligence at the persona-level.

Intentsify's revenue surged 25% QoQ. This impressive growth is further bolstered by increased product adoption among existing customers. The company's latest innovations have seen rapid uptake, with many long-standing customers expanding their use of Intentsify beyond content syndication and digital ad solutions, to investing in new data offerings.

"Our exceptional Q3 results are a testament to the value we're delivering to our customers and the strength of our team," said Marc Laplante, CEO of Intentsify. "In a challenging market, we've not only maintained our momentum but accelerated it, which speaks volumes about the effectiveness of our solutions and the trust our clients place in us."

The company's financial success is further underscored by the sentiment of its leadership. Charlie Allieri, President of Intentsify, stated, "These record-breaking bookings reflect our solid financial foundation and our ability to execute in a competitive landscape. By investing in developing products that align with current market trends and demands, we are well-positioned for sustained growth."

In addition to its financial performance, Intentsify announced several key

executive appointments:

Apparao Karri has been promoted to Chief Product Officer Marco Lagi has been elevated to Chief Technology Officer Brandie Marone joins the company as Senior Vice President of Revenue Operations

These strategic appointments demonstrate Intentsify's commitment to further invest in building a cutting-edge solution that B2B teams can rely onto accelerate revenue and decrease customer acquisition costs.

"As we celebrate our Q3 success, we're also investing in our future," added Laplante. "The promotions of Apparao and Marco, along with the addition of Brandie to our executive team, will be instrumental in guiding Intentsify through its next phase of growth and technological advancement."

To learn more about Intentsify's ongoing momentum, growth, and innovative product capabilities, visit http://www.intentsify.io.

