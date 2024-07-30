Intentsify Builds on Rapid Growth with Strategic Leadership Appointments

B2B Marketing innovator accelerates expansion, appointing Marc Laplante as CEO and Charlie Allieri as President, to capitalize on surging market demand

WESTWOOD, Mass., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intentsify, the leading provider of B2B intent data and AI-powered signal-based marketing programs, today announced two key leadership changes: co-founder Marc Laplante is returning as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Charlie Allieri has been appointed as President. Under Laplante and Allieri's leadership, Intentsify plans to build on the company's strong momentum and further accelerate growth.

"It is an honor to be leading Intentsify as we continue to build on our momentum," said Laplante. "This is a talented team and, together, we will emphasize value for our customers, stakeholders, and employees. Our mission remains focused on providing our customers with the best possible intent data and activation programs."

Earlier this year, Intentsify unveiled the industry's most extensive and precise B2B identity graph available, powering superior data quality for marketers and integrated signal-based marketing programs. Intentsify is dedicated to providing solutions that drive significant value for its customers, enabling them to achieve better marketing outcomes.

"The market response to our integrated, signal-based marketing approach has been extraordinary. We're not just growing – we're redefining how B2B marketing is done. Our unique position at the intersection of intent data and AI-powered activation is driving our rapid expansion," said Allieri.

Laplante, who co-founded Intentsify in 2018 and is transitioning from his most recent role as Chairman of the Board, brings over two decades of experience in the B2B marketing and technology sectors. He previously spent 13 years at TechTarget, where he played a pivotal role in its transformation from a startup to a publicly traded company. In 2012, he co-founded Prelytix, a pioneer in predictive analytics, which was later sold to MRP in 2015. In 2018, Laplante co-founded Intentsify with the goal of making intent data more actionable for B2B marketing efforts.

Allieri has been leading Intentsify's technology and operations function as Chief Operating Officer (COO) since 2021. With a diverse background in data and technology leadership, Allieri previously served as the Chief Data Officer of Aberdeen and was the founder of iLantern, the first sales trigger solution. Additional executive experience includes roles as CEO of Imperium and President of GTM Acceleration, where he implemented organizational, operational, and strategic improvements to accelerate growth.

Intentsify's AI powered-platform empowers marketers to turn buying signals into pipeline with customized advertising and lead generation programs. Combining an unrivaled portfolio of data sources and an industry-leading media ecosystem, Intentsify enables full-funnel marketing programs for revenue acceleration. Learn more at intentsify.io.

Collyn, Intentsify, (512) 934-1292, [email protected], http://www.intentsify.io

