Intentsify Launches Buying Group Intent Data, Setting A New Market Standard For Buyer Intelligence

Buying Group Intent revolutionizes B2B marketing and sales efforts by providing granular insights at the persona-level

WESTWOOD, Mass., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intentsify, the leading provider of B2B intent data and AI-powered signal-based marketing programs, today announced an industry-changing enhancement to its solution portfolio. Building on its proven strength with account-level and custom, solution-based buyer intelligence, Intentsify now provides intent data at the buying-group persona level. This first-to market release addresses the growing requirements among B2B teams to execute highly targeted go-to-market programs.

Intentsify's Buying Group Intent monitors the evolving research interests of decision-makers at target accounts, including:

Persona-Level Topic Scores: Provides index-based topic scores for each target persona within an account, compared to its historical baseline.

Research-Stage Identification: Indicates whether the topic research is in an early or late stage for each persona.

Uncovered Buying Group Personas: Identifies titles and functions that show a high level of interest but were not initially selected as part of the buying group.

Job-Level and Function-Filtering: Enables users to filter personas by job level and job function.

CRM Integration: Allows users to view buyer intelligence directly within the systems they use every day.

With Buying Group Intent, users can identify, prioritize, and engage specific accounts and personas effectively, tailor messaging to different research stages, and deepen their understanding of buying groups within their target accounts.

This release is just the first installment of Intentsify Buying Group Intent solution. Future updates will include aggregated buying-group interest levels (high, medium or low), aggregated buying research stages, and aggregated insights across target accounts.

There is a quickly emerging focus on identifying and engaging in-market buying groups, both among industry analysts and practitioners alike. Intentsify's new capabilities are designed to meet this demand, providing the deep insights needed to engage effectively with the right

decision-makers.

"This release is a significant step forward in our mission to provide the most comprehensive andactionable intelligence available on the market," said Marc Laplante, CEO and Co-Founder of Intentsify. "Our new buying-group intent data capabilities empower B2B marketers and sellers to make more informed decisions, streamline their efforts, and ultimately drive better results. We are proud to be the first company to offer this revolutionary data solution."

About Intentsify

Intentsify's AI powered-platform empowers marketers to turn buying signals into pipeline with customized advertising and lead generation programs. Combining an unrivaled portfolio of data sources and an industry-leading media ecosystem, Intentsify enables full-funnel marketing

programs for revenue acceleration. Learn more at intentsify.io.

Media Contact

Collyn Burke, Intentsify, 512-934-1292, [email protected], https://www.intentsify.io/

SOURCE Intentsify