inteQ Partners with Ascendant Loyalty Marketing to Accelerate Genesis Data Platform Adoption Across Ascendant's Extensive Client Network

inteQ, a leading provider of customer data intelligence and analytics solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Ascendant Loyalty Marketing, a world-renowned loyalty marketing and consulting agency. This collaboration will introduce inteQ's Genesis Data platform to leading brands across retail, hospitality, restaurant, and e-commerce sectors, enabling them to unlock deeper customer insights and enhance their customer engagement strategies.

inteQ's Genesis Data platform addresses one of the most persistent challenges facing modern marketers: data fragmentation. While companies invest millions in CRMs, CDPs, and marketing platforms, fragmented data prevents them from achieving a complete view of their customers. Genesis connects every touchpoint into a unified customer view, enhancing existing systems and unlocking actionable insights that drive measurable business results.

Ascendant Loyalty Marketing brings proven methodology to the partnership, having designed some of the largest and most successful loyalty programs across multiple industries through their global network spanning The Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Industry Leaders Driving Innovation Forward

Jeffrey Harris, Founder and CEO at inteQ, highlighted the strategic value of the partnership: "Ascendant's incredible reputation and 25-year track record make them the ideal partner to introduce Genesis to brands needing powerful data solutions. This partnership allows us to bring our platform to market faster and more effectively."

"Genesis solves one of our clients' biggest pain points – fragmented data that prevents them from understanding their customers," said David Slavick, Co-Founder and Partner at Ascendant Loyalty Marketing. "By integrating Genesis into our approach, our clients can best leverage their current solutions to finally achieve a unified view of customer for personalized AI enabled marketing."

Jay Weinberg, Co-Founder and Partner at Ascendant Loyalty Marketing, emphasized the technology's impact: "What excites me most is how quickly Genesis delivers value. Our clients have struggled with data silos for years – Genesis changes that entirely, delivering comprehensive customer intelligence that directly impacts customer engagement performance in partnership with today's leading platforms."

Transforming Customer Intelligence

Through this partnership, Ascendant's clients will gain access to Genesis's comprehensive capabilities, including unified customer profiles that capture data from any source, seamless system integration connecting platforms like CRMs and CDPs, and rapid implementation that delivers results in weeks rather than months.

Genesis serves as the data intelligence foundation that enhances existing marketing platforms and customer engagement systems. By combining inteQ's cutting-edge technology with Ascendant's industry relationships and proven methodology, brands can achieve unprecedented visibility into customer behavior and data-driven decision making.

About inteQ

inteQ is a leading provider of customer data intelligence and analytics solutions, specializing in creating a 360-degree unified customer view through its cloud-native Genesis platform. The company helps organizations unify fragmented data sources and deliver real-time customer intelligence that drives measurable business results. For more information, visit inteq.io.

About Ascendant Loyalty Marketing

Ascendant Loyalty Marketing is a strategic loyalty consulting firm specializing in end-to-end CRM and loyalty marketing services. With over 25 years of proven methodology, the company has designed loyalty programs for leading brands across retail, hospitality, restaurant, and e-commerce sectors through their global network. For more information, visit ascendantloyalty.com.

