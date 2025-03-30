INTERA Incorporated, Spirae, LLC, and Intel Collaborate to Advance Sustainable Groundwater and Energy Management for Utilities

INTERA Incorporated, Spirae, LLC, and Intel have partnered to enhance sustainable groundwater and energy management for utilities. Their collaboration, detailed in the white paper Sustainable Groundwater and Energy Management for Utilities, explores the integration of edge computing and renewable energy microgrid technologies to improve water resource efficiency, reduce operational costs, and lower greenhouse gas emissions. The white paper highlights solutions leveraging Intel-powered technology and Spirae's Wave microgrid controller to optimize well field operations, enhance drought resilience, and implement real-time monitoring for predictive maintenance. This initiative aims to address critical water and energy challenges by using advanced analytics and renewable energy to improve sustainability and resilience.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTERA Incorporated, Spirae, LLC, and Intel have partnered to develop a proof of concept for the application of edge computing and renewable energy microgrid technologies to enhance the sustainability and resiliency of water utility groundwater supplies.

This innovative application of technology is documented in a white paper entitled Sustainable Groundwater and Energy Management for Utilities. The white paper outlines cutting-edge solutions that integrate renewable energy and predictive analytics to optimize groundwater usage, enable proactive well field asset management, improve energy efficiency, and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Addressing Critical Water and Energy Challenges

Water utilities face growing challenges due to increasing demand for limited water supplies, climate variability, and rising costs. Traditional groundwater management strategies often fall short in balancing potentially conflicting uses, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. This white paper presents innovative solutions that leverage Intel-powered technology, including Spirae's Wave microgrid controller for Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) and an edge computing platform to support optimization of wellfield operations.

"Our collaboration with Intel and Spirae is designed to empower utilities with data-driven insights and operational support that improve the efficiency, resiliency, and sustainability of groundwater management," said Daniel Haddock, P.E., Principal Engineer and Director of Water Utility Services at INTERA. "With these technologies, utilities can continuously analyze well and pump performance, optimize pumping operations, and enhance drought resilience while reducing operational costs."

Innovative Edge Computing and Renewable Energy Integration

The proof of concept showcased in the white paper integrates on-site renewable energy and battery storage, microgrid control, and edge computing with advanced analytics to allow utilities to:

Optimize well field production while minimizing impacts on other groundwater users.

Manage energy costs by leveraging renewable energy and machine learning for efficient pumping operations.

Utilize real-time monitoring and performance analysis to enhance asset management and predictive maintenance.

Improve drought mitigation through forecasting and optimized resource allocation.

Significantly reduce GHG emissions from water pumping operations.

Intel's role in the partnership ensures the technology is built on a foundation of high-performance computing, with industrial-grade edge devices that enable real-time analytics for optimization.

About INTERA, Spirae, and Intel

INTERA Incorporated is a leading geoscience and engineering consulting firm specializing in sustainable water management.

Spirae, LLC is a global provider of advanced microgrid and distributed energy resource management solutions.

Intel is a world leader in computing innovation, delivering high-performance technologies for smart infrastructure and sustainability.

For more information or to access the full white paper, visit https://www.intera.com

