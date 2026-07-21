Interaction Associates Launches Facilitation Training for Project Managers Who Lead Without Authority

"Project managers are often tasked with leading teams to deliver high-stakes results while managing stakeholders who outrank them. Facilitation is a powerful tool for working within this dynamic." --Barry Rosen, CEO of Interaction Associates Post this

Project managers routinely face a unique leadership challenge. They are responsible for delivering critical outcomes across cross-functional teams, but they often lack formal authority over the senior stakeholders assigned to their projects. From projects in the life sciences that guide complex research and clinical trials to technology project managers overseeing IT and software initiatives from inception to delivery - managers across all fields must keep their projects on track. Facilitation skills are required to ensure organizational projects with critical bottom line impact succeed, but it's a crucial skill that most project management training doesn't yet cover.

"Project managers are often tasked with leading teams to deliver high-stakes results while managing stakeholders who outrank them," said Barry Rosen, CEO of Interaction Associates. "Facilitation is a powerful tool for working within this dynamic. This program is designed to help professionals lead well regardless of assigned authority so they can keep discussions focused and projects moving forward."

Essential Facilitation™ for Project Managers is a comprehensive, multi-part program series designed to help today's leaders perform their best. The upcoming live-online training will be delivered live via Zoom over four weeks, featuring eight two-hour sessions. Sessions alternate between "Knowledge Acquisition" instruction and interactive "Practice Labs," where attendees apply and refine their skills in real time.

Participants will learn how to design dynamic agendas, facilitate collaborative decision-making, and build agreement among competing perspectives. Graduates who are members of the Project Management Institute (PMI) are eligible to report 24 Professional Development Units (PDUs) upon completion.

Understanding that project managers need actionable tools they can use immediately, Interaction Associates has also released a complimentary Project Manager Survival Guide with practical resources for overcoming common facilitation challenges.

The survival guide includes a fillable stakeholder analysis template, a guide for overcoming problem behaviors, a meeting agenda template, and 17 essential facilitator phrases to bring off-track discussions back into focus.

Registration for the fall cohort of Essential Facilitation™ for Project Managers, running Tuesdays and Thursdays from September 1 through October 1, is now open. To register or learn more, click here.

About Interaction Associates

Interaction Associates (IA) is a leading provider of training and consulting services aimed at building collaborative leadership capacity and organizational culture. For over 50 years, IA has provided thousands of leaders and teams with practical programs, tools, and techniques for leading, meeting, and working better together across functions, viewpoints, and geographies. Learn more by visiting https://www.interactionassociates.com/.

Media Contact

Kathy Berardi, Interaction Associates, 1 6786444122, [email protected], https://www.interactionassociates.com/

SOURCE Interaction Associates