Interaction Associates Releases Report on AI Meeting Tools, Equipping Leaders With Best Practices to Boost Productivity and Unlock Collaboration

Since the release of generative AI tools in 2023, the marketplace has been flooded with AI meeting assistants positioning themselves as AI notetakers and relying on similar core mechanics like automatically joining scheduled meetings via a bot and producing enhanced outputs such as meeting summaries, real-time translation, action item tracking, and even live Q&A.

The white paper offers a strategic framework for leaders to integrate AI meeting assistants into their workflows. It's based on findings from Interaction Associates' comprehensive audit of AI meeting assistants including Avoma, Fathom, Fellow, Fireflies, Microsoft CoPilot, Otter.ai, and Zoom.

Comprehensive Report Arrives As Companies Assess Where They Are Five Years Post-Pandemic, Returning to Office or Managing Remote and Hybrid Workforces

"AI Has Entered the Meeting" arrives as organizations grapple with a glut of virtual meetings and frustratingly ineffective outcomes. Research from Interaction Associates' 2020 State of Online Meetings Report found that 42% of employees believe their meetings are seldom or never effective, often due to a lack of structure and clear outcomes. Post-pandemic five years later, a significant goal companies must pursue for team retention, collaboration and productivity is improvement in how colleagues "meet" as it's a reflection of the company's broader culture.

"Meeting facilitators have never had access to more technologies to make their gatherings as efficient, effective, and impactful as possible," said Chris Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Interaction Associates. "However, these tools alone won't improve meeting outcomes, and businesses often adopt these technologies without a clear strategy. This white paper will help solve that, providing actionable insights and implementation guidelines so everyone gets the most value out of every meeting."

Gen-AI is not perfect. Like any tool, it's essential to understand both its use and limitations – and to apply best practices, including privacy and security standards that are significant concerns, especially for heavily regulated industries like healthcare, financial services, life sciences, energy, and technology.

The white paper outlines several best practices for maximizing the benefits of AI while mitigating risks. Key recommendations include:

- Mastering Fundamentals First: Ensuring the right people are in the room and establishing a clear purpose, desired outcomes, and process before relying on any technology.

- Facilitating for Clarity: Using structured communication and facilitation techniques like paraphrasing and repeating back to improve the accuracy of AI-generated notes and summaries.

- Prioritizing Security: Evaluating the enterprise-grade security features of AI tools to protect sensitive conversations and company data, noting that free platforms may pose a risk.

- Blending Human + AI Scribes: For complex or strategic meetings, using a human scribe to capture agreed-upon action items in real time can guarantee clarity where AI outputs may lack precision.

To further support the implementation of these practices, Interaction Associates is also releasing a comprehensive AI & Meetings Toolkit.

The toolkit includes an AI Meeting Assistant Comparison Grid and a Best Practices Checklist to help organizations select the right tools and implement them effectively.

