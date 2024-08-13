Interactive Entertainment Group Inc. Makes the Inc. 5000 for the 4th Time, at No. 3,071 in 2024, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 175.83%

"Our growth isn't just about expanding in size; it's about deepening our relationships and pushing the boundaries of creativity in our activations. We're filled with excitement for what lies ahead and grateful for the opportunity to continue evolving together." - Gregg Dukofsky Post this

"Receiving this recognition for the fourth time is a testament to our team's dedication and innovation," said Founder and Visionary Gregg Dukofsky. "It's deeply rewarding to witness the impact we're making, helping our clients connect with their audiences in more meaningful and innovative ways. Our growth isn't just about expanding in size; it's about deepening our relationships and pushing the boundaries of creativity in our activations. By integrating the latest technology and offering personalized experiences, we've been able to bring our clients' visions to life in ways that were once unimaginable. We're filled with excitement for what lies ahead and grateful for the opportunity to continue evolving together."

Interactive Entertainment Group has achieved impressive sub-rankings on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, reflecting its strong performance across various sectors and regions. The company ranks No. 66 in the Travel and Hospitality industry, showcasing its significant impact and innovation in this competitive field. Interactive Entertainment Group, with its main headquarters in New York, also holds the No. 230 spot in the state and ranks No. 269 in the New York, Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA region. These rankings underscore the company's strong presence and influence in one of the most dynamic and challenging markets in the country, while its operations and impact extend nationwide.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

As trailblazers in event entertainment, Interactive Entertainment Group is a go-to resource for some of the world's largest brands including PepsiCo, Google, Salesforce, Amazon, AT&T, PwC and more. From AI-powered experiences to holograms, interactive gaming and beyond, the company's arsenal of cutting-edge experiences are designed to captivate and engage attendees of brand activations, trade shows, sporting events, conferences, client appreciation events, and more. Known for viral sensations like its Giant Human Claw, the company continually pushes the boundaries of what's possible, driving meaningful event engagement for its clients and their audiences.

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

