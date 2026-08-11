Interactive Entertainment Group Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 for the Sixth Time

"Making the Inc. 5000 for the sixth time tells us we didn't get here by accident," said Gregg Dukofsky, founder and visionary of Interactive Entertainment Group. "We listen, make our clients' jobs easier, and create hands-on experiences that spark curiosity and make brands feel more human." Post this

As a nationwide provider of interactive event entertainment, Interactive Entertainment Group works with corporations, agencies, event producers, and brands to create customized experiences for experiential events, trade shows and conferences, sports sponsorships, and corporate events.

Its growing portfolio includes branded games, interactive sports experiences, competitive challenges, and emerging event technology.

The company's sixth Inc. 5000 appearance reflects continued demand for experiences that add a strategic layer to live events. By turning attendees from observers into participants, Interactive Entertainment Group helps brands drive meaningful engagement, bring their stories to life, and create measurable value from each interaction.

Interactive Entertainment Group supports projects from early concept development and customization through logistics, staffing, and onsite execution. More information about its nationwide service model and event solutions is available in the company's capabilities deck.

"Making the Inc. 5000 for the sixth time tells us we didn't get here by accident," said Gregg Dukofsky, founder and visionary of Interactive Entertainment Group. "Our growth has come from listening closely to our clients, fine-tuning how we work, and continually finding ways to make their jobs easier. We also keep pushing ourselves creatively. When people can touch, play with, and participate in a brand's story, it sparks curiosity, makes the brand feel more human, and creates an impact that can reach far beyond the event itself."

The Inc. 5000 recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance. It reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

The full Inc. 5000 list, company profiles, and searchable database are available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Media Contact

Arielle Dukofsky, Interactive Entertainment Group Inc., 1 8007600724 119, [email protected], interactiveparty.com

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SOURCE Interactive Entertainment Group Inc.