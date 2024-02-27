Interactive Entertainment Group Secures Spot No. 96 on Prestigious Inc. Regionals 2024 List

These past years have not only tested our adaptability but have proven our ability to lead and innovate under pressure. As we look ahead, we will continue to put our clients' brands in the spotlight, telling their stories in the most unique and memorable ways. Post this

Already boasting three prestigious Inc. 5000 rankings in 2018, 2019, and 2020, along with a notable Inc. Regionals ranking in 2021, Interactive Entertainment Group's latest accolade highlights its continuous growth and adaptability. The 2021 recognition was based on growth metrics from 2017 to 2019, a period not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In contrast, the 2024 Inc. Regionals ranking showcases the company's remarkable recovery and growth from 2020 to 2022, a testament to its strategic pivots and innovative solutions during and post-pandemic.

With the pandemic marking a significant shift in the event industry, Interactive Entertainment Group demonstrated unparalleled agility by transitioning to virtual events. This move enabled the execution of thousands of virtual events worldwide, ranging from custom escape rooms, scavenger hunts, to trivia, helping teams stay connected during uncertain times. This period of innovation not only sustained the company's growth but also set a foundation for a successful pivot back to live events in 2022.

2022 marked a significant milestone for Interactive Entertainment Group, with a powerful rebranding and the launch of a new website in 2023, two years in the making. This revamped online presence has made it easier than ever for event professionals to discover and book unique experiential experiences. Further solidifying its industry leadership, the company has extended its thought leadership through strategic partnerships with BizBash and Exhibitor Live. Notably, Patricia Dukofsky, the company's Vice President, serves on the sports advisory board for BizBash, enhancing Interactive Entertainment Group's influence in the sports marketing world.

Reflecting on the company's journey and its bright future, Patricia Dukofsky commented, "The resilience and creativity of our team have been our greatest strengths. These past years have not only tested our adaptability but have proven our ability to lead and innovate under pressure. As we look ahead, our focus on higher-ticketed items and an increased emphasis on experiential events, including mixed reality and holographic technology, will continue to put our clients' brands in the spotlight, telling their stories in the most unique and memorable ways."

Interactive Entertainment Group's rapid growth and emphasis on experiential events highlight its commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences that elevate brands and enhance events. As the company continues to expand its offerings and push the boundaries of corporate entertainment, its recognition on the Inc. Regionals 2024 list stands as a testament to its enduring impact and visionary approach to creating connections and fostering engagement.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Northeast starting February 27, 2024. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

Media Contact

Arielle Dukofsky, Interactive Entertainment Group, 1 8007600724 19, [email protected], interactiveparty.com

SOURCE Interactive Entertainment Group