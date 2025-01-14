Interactive EQ launches Auto IEQ - AI-based Talent Assessment Platform Custom-Built for Auto Industry Needs

Interactive EQ is the first industry-specific hiring tool to identify and measure soft skills accurately. It drives consistency in how candidates are evaluated and provides clear and meaningful insights into actual performance once a candidate is hired. Post this

Interactive EQ, an interactive talent assessment platform that combines AI and interactive videos to measure emotional quotient (EQ), today launched its Auto IEQ product for dealers/retailers, service providers, and OEMs.

Designed for recruiters, internal HR teams, and hiring managers, it measures candidate and employee EQ, or soft skills, across the talent management spectrum to help teams increase efficiency, reduce turnover, and lower the costs associated with hiring and retaining employees. Auto IEQ improves the process of hiring employees, evaluating existing talent for areas of improvement, and identifying candidates for promotion.

Interactive EQ was created and developed by former Tekion executive and automotive industry leader Napo Rumteen. With over 30 years of experience in retail and SaaS sales, management, operations, and learning and development, Rumteen experienced the need to reimagine solutions to a significant issue plaguing the organizations where he worked and beyond.

Research shows that the wrong hiring decisions cost an average of $17,000 per employee when factoring in turnover, training, and lost productivity. In the automotive industry alone, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), the employee turnover rate averages 50% annually, with specific roles and sales exceeding 80% annually. The cost of hiring and training customer-facing automotive professionals can range from $15,000 to $25,000 per employee.

"How often have you said, 'You never know who you're hiring until they start working'? Abstract skills are hard to measure, and interview tools and processes have yet to address it," said Napo Rumteen , founder and CEO, Interactive EQ. "Interactive EQ is the first industry-specific hiring tool to identify and measure soft skills accurately. It drives consistency in how candidates are evaluated and provides clear and meaningful insights into actual performance once a candidate is hired."

How it Works

Through an immersive adventure of real-world business scenarios, including simulated written communication, remote meetings, and in-person meetings, Interactive EQ provides an assessment of Talent's EQ skills across key categories, including:

Observation Skills - Reading a room and getting a pulse on the audience.

Situational Awareness - Thinking through possible outcomes and navigating scenarios ranging from sales opportunities to crisis management.

Business Acumen - Understanding and contributing to the broader goals of a company, for example, knowing when it's time to sell versus close a deal, discount or hold price.

Empathy - Recognizing, understanding, and responding to others' emotions, for example, actively listening to upset customers and knowing how to shift toward a positive resolution.

Collaborative Aptitude - Assurance that Talent will thrive on existing teams.

Solutioning - Critical thinking and the ability to develop practical solutions.

Cultural Fit - Alignment with company values and team dynamics. This is configured for each organization.

These key categories are based on a proprietary AI model that scores EQ across hundreds of relevant soft skills that apply in everyday scenarios. Once the simulation is complete, the Employer receives scores with detailed descriptions of the participant's performance.

Ideal for companies of all sizes, Interactive EQ is now available for SaaS and automotive industries. Versions for Healthcare and Hospitality industries are expected to launch shortly.

About Interactive EQ

InteractiveEQ is a leading provider of talent assessment technology that measures intangible skills. The platform combines AI with interactive videos based on industry-specific real-business scenarios to determine emotional quotient. This helps improve the hiring process, evaluate existing talent for areas of improvement, and identify candidates for promotion. For additional information, please visit: https://interactiveeq.com/

Media Contact

Ron Favali for InteractiveEQ, InteractiveEQ, 1 727-512-4490, [email protected], https://www.interactiveeq.com

SOURCE InteractiveEQ