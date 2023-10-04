Interactive Media's PhoneMyBot Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

The leading environment to provide voice channels to text-only chatbots combines with Genesys Cloud CX® to give companies the ability to greet their customer with an advanced voicebot.
ROME, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interactive Media, a global supplier of voice solutions, today announced that its voice-as-a-service environment, PhoneMyBot, is now available on Genesys AppFoundry™, a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences.
Interactive Media's PhoneMyBot makes it easy for Genesys customers to add voice channels to their existing chatbots that were previously only processing text interactions. PhoneMyBot integrates with the voice network, handles intelligent speech-to-text and text-to-speech conversions, and communicates with the chatbot to exploit the existing conversational AI function on the new voice channel. PhoneMyBot is also natively integrated with the Genesys Cloud CX solution, can be set up from the Genesys desktop and forwards calls to Genesys Cloud CX agents if they cannot be serviced by AI.
PhoneMyBot is natively pre-integrated with a number of the most common chatbot platforms, allowing a true no-code approach to implementation.
"The availability of PhoneMyBot on the Genesys AppFoundry marketplace is a key step in its growth as the service of choice to enhance voice usage for chatbots" said Livio Pugliese, CEO of PhoneMyBot Inc., the US subsidiary of Interactive Media. "With PhoneMyBot, all sorts of institutions can easily and quickly serve their customers on the voice channel for a very reasonable price."
"Genesys is a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, and an extremely important strategic partner for Interactive Media. We have often worked with common customers, and our inclusion into AppFoundry cements this relationship." said Roberto Valente, CEO of Interactive Media.
Interactive Media's PhoneMyBot is available now with Genesys Cloud CX, an all-in-one composable solution that helps organizations offer frictionless and connected customer and employee experiences. As a modern, API-first experience orchestration platform, Genesys Cloud CX enables organizations to coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, turnkey AI and end-to-end journey optimization.
About Interactive Media
Interactive Media is a global developer of telecommunications software, Conversational AI systems and customer experience applications. Founded in 1996 in Italy and a leading vendor of Conversational AI voice-based Virtual Agents, the company has more than 20 years of experience working with voice and data solutions for better customer interactions. For more information, visit https://www.imnet.com.
