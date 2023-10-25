Interactive Response Technology User Support: Where eClinical Software and a Site-Centric Mindset Converge, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into industry trends prompting an evolution in the interactive response technology (IRT) support needs. The featured speaker will discuss daily expectations from an IRT support team across the varying users within the system and how that is being influenced by people's day-to-day lives. Attendees will learn about the types of support requests that are prevalent and trends emerging as a result of these evolving needs. The speaker will discuss why IRT support should be included in vendor selection decisions and governance reviews as well as how to do it.
TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar delving into interactive response technology (IRT) user support in clinical trials. The success of your clinical trial in part relies on a positive experience for your sites and patients. As clinical trials become more intricate and run longer, sites are experiencing higher turnover rates than ever before.
In this webinar, the featured speaker will provide an overview of industry trends that are prompting an evolution in interactive response technology support needs and the daily expectations from the support team across the varying users within the system. In addition, he will review the types of support requests that are prevalent and trends emerging because of these evolving needs and why IRT support should be included in vendor selection decisions and governance reviews as well as how to do it.
Join this webinar to gain insights into the evolving trends in daily interactive response technology user support needs and requests.
Join Bob Weney, Director, Global Client Services, Almac Clinical Technologies, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Interactive Response Technology User Support: Where eClinical Software and a Site-Centric Mindset Converge.
