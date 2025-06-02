Interactly AI Secures Pre-Seed Funding to Deliver Best-In-Class Automation for Healthcare Administration

Interactly AI's agentic AI platform delivers cohesive automation of front-office and back-office tasks for greater efficiency and better patient care. Post this

Interactly AI's intelligent platform uses agentic AI to support multimodal interactions and automate a comprehensive range of administrative tasks. This includes front-office functions like appointment scheduling and patient communication, alongside back-office operations such as insurance pre-authorization and medical record management. By unifying these critical areas, the team aims to eliminate silos, reduce administrative burdens, and empower healthcare professionals to focus on delivering high-quality care.

"This funding validates our holistic approach to automating healthcare administration," said Nava Davuluri, CEO of Interactly AI. " Our platform's ability to seamlessly integrate front- and back-office functions will provide healthcare providers with unprecedented operational efficiency and ultimately improve the patient experience. We'll continue to support our customers' success by offering an outcome-driven pricing model that ensures our incentives align with the value they realize."

Shantanu Nigam, Managing Partner at SeedtoB, commented, "Interactly AI's vision for an end-to-end administrative platform is precisely what today's healthcare organizations need most. We believe their technology is uniquely poised to alleviate the administrative burdens faced by providers, allowing them to focus on what matters most: patient care."

The secured funds will be strategically deployed to expand the Interactly AI engineering team and initiate pilot programs with key healthcare partners.

About Interactly AI:

Interactly AI is a platform dedicated to addressing the critical challenges associated with healthcare administration, allowing providers to focus their energy on delivering high-quality patient care. Its solution delivers AI teammates for every patient touch-point— voice, text, email, fax, and beyond — to better empower providers and engage patients.

About SeedtoB:

SeedtoB invests in early-stage healthcare technology businesses. The firm was founded by Ritesh Sharma and Shantanu Nigam, serial entrepreneurs who founded Jvion and quickly grew it into the nation's largest clinical AI company. SeedtoB focuses on helping entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of healthcare and chart the most efficient path toward Series B – and ultimately, company success.

