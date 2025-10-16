Interbit® and PatientPath™ Strategic Alliance to Transform Outpatient Chaos into Patient & Provider Satisfaction and Revenue Growth

Interbit® has officially announced an exclusive strategic alliance with PatientPath™, an outpatient tracking and workflow platform engineered to optimize outpatient workflows. This collaboration aims to deliver a better outpatient experience for staff, providers, and patients, while driving increased revenue.

NATICK, Mass., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interbit® has officially announced an exclusive strategic alliance with PatientPath™, an outpatient tracking and workflow platform engineered to optimize outpatient workflows. This collaboration aims to deliver a better outpatient experience for staff, providers, and patients, while driving increased revenue.

In a healthcare environment where more than 60% of hospital revenue now comes from outpatient services, lost or mishandled orders are no longer just an operational inconvenience—they're a serious contributor to revenue leakage and an actual financial threat. With 30% of faxed outpatient orders either lost or missing, and many never making it to the appointment book, PatientPath fills the costly gaps with a fully integrated, order-to-discharge tracking solution.

Arthur Young, President and CEO of Interbit says, "Healthcare organizations are under mounting pressure to cut costs while safeguarding revenue. They must deliver exceptional patient experiences on razor-thin margins. PatientPath ensures every outpatient order translates into a completed, billable encounter.

Echoing Arthur's perspective, Julie Demaree, Executive Director of Clinical Innovation and Transformation at St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam, New York, says, "If we don't schedule procedures right away, we risk losing the referrals and the business. Both providers and patients have choices, and we want the process to be so effortless that they choose St. Mary's every time. PatientPath makes that possible. The ability to track and monitor incoming referrals and outreach is key to providing outstanding customer service as well as growing market share in a competitive healthcare environment. It's a game-changer."

As health systems continue to navigate staffing shortages, tighter budgets, and rising patient expectations, tools like PatientPath are becoming critical infrastructure, not just conveniences.

Among PatientPath most impactful capabilities:

No More Lost Referrals: Faxed orders and referrals are digitally captured, tracked, and followed up on—eliminating a significant source of revenue leakage and care delays.

Fewer No-Shows, Faster Starts: Embedded preregistration tools reduce last-minute paperwork and appointment gaps, improving both patient flow and modality efficiency.

Smarter Check-Ins: Whether patients check in remotely, at a kiosk, or with staff, the platform standardizes and simplifies the process. Waiting room confusion and delays are preempted.

Real-Time Operational Visibility: Staff and leadership can track each patient's progress across departments, giving care teams more control over throughput and bottlenecks.

PatientPath integrates with all major HIS and EHR platforms without requiring replacement of existing systems.

Download the PatientPath product brochure and see how this solution optimizes outpatient workflow.

Media Contact

Judy Volker, Interbit, 1 6168904877, [email protected], www.interbitdata.com

SOURCE Interbit