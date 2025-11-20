InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta Announces Lineup of Holiday Festivities

Explore Festive Dining, Packages, and Sought-After Celebrations Right Here in Buckhead

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, the epitome of sophisticated hospitality in Atlanta's vibrant Buckhead neighborhood, is preparing to celebrate the holiday season with a variety of festive events and packages designed to create memorable experiences for guests and the local community. From Thanksgiving dinner to New Year's Day brunch, the hotel is offering a range of options to celebrate. Explore the holiday happenings at InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta and make your reservations now.

"This holiday season, InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta is pulling out all the stops to create unforgettable memories for our guests! From Chef Scott Conant's inspired Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners at The Americano to our whimsical Santa Brunch and luxurious New Year's Eve packages," said Manuel Deisen, General Manager at InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta. "We're offering a curated collection of experiences designed to spark joy and celebrate the spirit of the season with loved ones."

InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta is hosting multiple events to celebrate the holidays. These include dining and hotel packages for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve. See schedule of events outlined below.

Hotel Holiday Happenings:

Hot Chocolate Bar (November 21, 2025 – January 31, 2026): Warm up with a decadent hot chocolate experience in the Great Hall, available Fridays and Saturdays from 3-6pm. Craft your perfect cup with house-made cocoa, artisanal toppings, and optional spirit enhancements. Special hours on Christmas Day from 1-5pm.

Thanksgiving Dinner at The Americano (November 27, 2025): Enjoy a special Thanksgiving dinner featuring Porchetta Brined Roast Turkey with pancetta chestnut stuffing, roasted brussels sprouts & campari-cranberry sauce. Reservations are available on OpenTable HERE.

Hot Chocolate Crawl After Party (December 13, 2025): Participate in Buckhead's Hot Chocolate Crawl from 4-7pm. Guests will enjoy a curated journey of decadent hot chocolates from select Buckhead cafés and shops before ending at InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta for the official Hot Chocolate Crawl After Party (7-9:30pm) with live music and a drawing for a hotel staycation. Guests can bring an item for a toy drive and receive an additional ticket for the drawing.

Santa Brunch (December 7, 2025): From the enchanting presence of Santa and Mrs. Santa to cookie decorating, a heartwarming holiday movie, and the delightful aroma of hot chocolate and freshly baked doughnuts, we're igniting the holiday season with quality family time and a brunch buffet. Guests can expect a magical visit from beloved Nutcracker characters—including the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Snow Queen, and Clara appearing in full costume from Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre and Terminus Ballet School (approximately 12:15 PM) for photos and festive cheer! Brunch will have two seating at 11am and 12:30pm. Santa will be photo ready from 11am - 2pm. Tickets available on EventBrite HERE.

Christmas Dinner at The Americano (December 25, 2025): Celebrate Christmas at The Americano with a festive dinner crafted to delight the senses. Indulge in our signature Prime Rib—served with vibrant gremolata, rich agliata, and silky polenta cremosa—alongside seasonal specialties that warm the spirit. Conclude your evening with a decadent Bûche de Noël, a timeless holiday confection. Full Menu HERE. Reservations are available on OpenTable HERE.

New Year's Eve Dinner at The Americano (December 31, 2025): Celebrate the arrival of 2026 with an elegant New Year's Eve dinner at The Americano. Enjoy festive cocktails and elevated Italian cuisine, featuring dishes like Lardo-Wrapped Prawns with stewed lentils, Seared Scallops with cauliflower and salsa verde, and signature pastas including Black Truffle Gnocchi and Tagliolini with crab, uni, and trout roe. Reservations are available on OpenTable HERE.

Ring in The New Year In Buckhead (December 31, 2025): Celebrate the countdown and ring in the new year where a live DJ will set the mood while you sip from our bubbles bar and enjoy elevated small bites.

New Year's Day Brunch (January 1, 2026): Start the new year with an elevated brunch featuring Eggs Benedict, pastries, smoked salmon, and more. Reservations are available on OpenTable HERE.

Overnight Staycation & Packages:

Luxury, Laughter & Holiday Cheer Package (November 2025 – January 4, 2026): Indulge in upscale accommodations, premium shopping perks, and holiday luxury. Package Includes overnight accommodations, a welcome cocktail at The Americano, house car service to Buckhead Village or Lenox Square, a festive welcome amenity and valet parking. Enhancements are available at an additional fee including Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner at The Americano or spa treatments at Spa InterContinental.

Santa Brunch Package (December 5- 7, 2025): Enjoy the annual Santa Brunch experience and tack on a holiday themed staycation to make more holiday memories at InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta. Package includes luxurious overnight accommodations, four complimentary tickets to Brunch with Santa on Dec 7th (2 adults + 2 kids), a Santa photo experience and a festive in room amenity.

Hot Chocolate Crawl & Shopping Package (December 11-15): A perfect pairing of holiday indulgence and retail therapy to finalize your Christmas Shopping — sip, shop, and stay in style. Package includes luxury overnight accommodations to relax after a festive day out, complimentary tickets to the Hot Chocolate Crawl, a seasonal holiday themed welcome amenity, a specialty hot chocolate cocktail and valet parking.

Take the Elevator Home - New Year's Eve Package (December 31, 2025): Enjoy the New Year's Eve Celebration in The Great Hall and luxurious overnight accommodations. Package Includes overnight accommodations just steps from the celebration, attendance at the New Year's Eve Celebration in The Great Hall and a late checkout.

Don't miss the opportunity to create lasting memories with family and friends in a luxurious and festive setting. For more information about InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, please visit the hotel's website. To book hotel packages, call (404)-946-9147 from 9am-5pm ET or go HERE for more details. To make your holiday dinner and brunch reservations, visit OpenTable HERE.

About InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta: As a leading luxury hotel in Atlanta's affluent Buckhead community, InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta has redefined the city's hospitality standard since opening its doors in November 2004. InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta makes home to 422 stylish rooms, including three Presidential style suites and a redesigned InterContinental Club Lounge on the 21st floor offering unparalleled city skyline views. The hotel offers an array of amenities to enhance the InterContinental guest experience, including an upscale Italian American restaurant The Americano by celebrity chef Scott Conant, a year-round heated saltwater pool, an expansive outdoor garden, extensive meeting and events facilities, and the state-of-the-art luxury Spa. Located in Buckhead, Atlanta's most pristine area, the hotel is minutes from the city's iconic sights and destinations. For both business and leisure travelers alike, InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta is the city's most sophisticated home away from home.

