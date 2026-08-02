InterContinental Maldives Recognized Among the Maldives' Best Family Resorts as New Experiences Elevate Island Holidays

Families are at the heart of everything we do. This award reflects our team's passion for creating genuine, memorable experiences that bring generations together, while we continue to introduce new activities that make every visit more rewarding. Post this

Adding to its growing collection of guest experiences, the resort has recently unveiled a brand-new complimentary padel court, introducing one of the world's fastest-growing sports to its island lifestyle. Suitable for beginners, experienced players and families alike, the new facility offers another opportunity for guests to stay active while enjoying quality time together against the backdrop of white sand beaches and tropical palms.

"We are incredibly honoured to be recognized among the Maldives' leading family resorts for the second consecutive year," said Reinhold Johann, General Manager of InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort. "Families are at the heart of everything we do. This award reflects our team's passion for creating genuine, memorable experiences that bring generations together, while we continue to introduce new activities that make every visit more rewarding."

The resort's family offering continues to grow, with new experiences created for both fun-filled days and slower island moments. A new inflatable water park in the lagoon gives guests of all ages the chance to climb, slide and splash together in the clear waters of Maamunagau. For something more relaxed, HamacLand floating lounges offer an easy way to unwind above the lagoon, while the Book of the Month programme delivers a specially selected read to each villa. Together, these additions bring even more choice to a family stay, with space for adventure, connection and time to simply slow down.

Whether seeking adventure above and below the water, meaningful family moments, world-class dining or simply time to unwind in one of the Maldives' most spectacular settings, InterContinental Maldives continues to redefine what a luxury island escape can be.

Media Contact

Udeshika Galmangoda, INTERCONTINENTAL® MALDIVES MAAMUNAGAU RESORT, 960 6580 500, [email protected], https://maldives.intercontinental.com/

SOURCE INTERCONTINENTAL® MALDIVES MAAMUNAGAU RESORT