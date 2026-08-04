Interfacing Recognized as a Leader in the Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Twin of an Organization Platforms

"Being recognized as a Leader validates our vision of an AI-powered, connected digital enterprise that reduces the time, cost and complexity of quality and compliance while continuously improving operations." Post this

"Organizations are struggling with fragmented systems, disconnected processes, and growing regulatory complexity," said Scott Armstrong, CEO of Interfacing Technologies Corporation. "Our recognition as a Leader validates our vision of an AI-powered, connected digital enterprise—reducing the time, cost, and complexity of quality and compliance while continuously optimizing and automating operations."

From Digital Twin to Intelligent Enterprise

Interfacing's Integrated Management System (IMS) provides an AI-powered Digital Twin of an Organization through a unified platform combining:

Business process management and operational modeling

Quality management automation & governance

Risk analysis and control management

AI-assisted regulatory compliance and operational intelligence

Low-code workflow automation

Process mining, simulation, and impact analysis

Document control and collaboration

Enterprise-wide operating model governance

End-to-End Audit & Remediation Automation

Interfacing replaces fragmented point solutions with a unified, governed, and auditable operating model that provides a trusted source of truth across the enterprise. This connected foundation gives organizations the context required to apply AI and automation more effectively, understanding not simply individual documents or data points, but how processes, systems, roles, regulations, obligations, risks, and controls interact across the organization.

Transforming Quality and Compliance

For highly regulated organizations, this approach has particular significance.

Traditional quality and compliance environments often rely on disconnected QMS, document management, risk, process, and workflow systems. Interfacing brings these disciplines together, helping organizations reduce the time, cost, and complexity of maintaining quality and compliance while improving audit readiness, operational resilience, and business performance.

Interfacing's agentic AI brings continuous, autonomous intelligence to quality, compliance, risk, and operational improvement—working 24/7 to identify emerging risks, compliance gaps, and optimization opportunities while maintaining continuous audit readiness. It enables organizations to assess volumes and relationships of enterprise data beyond what human teams could practically manage, while preserving the governance, traceability, approvals, and human accountability required in regulated environments.

About Interfacing Technologies

Interfacing Technologies Corporation is a global software company specializing in Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) and AI-powered Integrated Management Systems (IMS).

Interfacing unifies process management, quality, risk, compliance, governance, document management, process intelligence, and automation within a single governed operating model—providing organizations with the visibility and intelligence required to continuously improve how their business operates.

For more than 25 years, Interfacing has helped organizations modernize operations, strengthen quality and compliance, improve audit readiness, and connect strategy with execution across highly regulated and operationally complex environments.

By connecting people, processes, systems, controls, and data into a single source of truth, Interfacing enables organizations worldwide to reduce complexity, accelerate transformation, and build more intelligent, resilient, and compliant operations.

Phone: +1 514 737 7333

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.interfacing.com

Media Contact

Sales, Interfacing Technologies Corporation, 1 514 737 7333, [email protected], https://www.interfacing.com/

SOURCE Interfacing Technologies Corporation