Interfacing Recognized as a Leader in the Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Twin of an Organization Platforms

Recognition highlights Interfacing's AI-powered approach to reducing the cost and complexity of quality and compliance while continuously optimizing operations.
MONTREAL, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interfacing Technologies Corporation, a global provider of AI-powered quality, compliance and digital transformation solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) Platforms.
The emergence of DTO platforms represents an important evolution in enterprise technology: enabling organizations to create a connected digital representation of how their business actually operates. By connecting processes, people, systems, capabilities, policies, risks, controls, and performance data, organizations can better leverage AI to understand their operations, manage change, and continuously improve execution.
"Organizations are struggling with fragmented systems, disconnected processes, and growing regulatory complexity," said Scott Armstrong, CEO of Interfacing Technologies Corporation. "Our recognition as a Leader validates our vision of an AI-powered, connected digital enterprise—reducing the time, cost, and complexity of quality and compliance while continuously optimizing and automating operations."
From Digital Twin to Intelligent Enterprise
Interfacing's Integrated Management System (IMS) provides an AI-powered Digital Twin of an Organization through a unified platform combining:
- Business process management and operational modeling
- Quality management automation & governance
- Risk analysis and control management
- AI-assisted regulatory compliance and operational intelligence
- Low-code workflow automation
- Process mining, simulation, and impact analysis
- Document control and collaboration
- Enterprise-wide operating model governance
- End-to-End Audit & Remediation Automation
Interfacing replaces fragmented point solutions with a unified, governed, and auditable operating model that provides a trusted source of truth across the enterprise. This connected foundation gives organizations the context required to apply AI and automation more effectively, understanding not simply individual documents or data points, but how processes, systems, roles, regulations, obligations, risks, and controls interact across the organization.
Transforming Quality and Compliance
For highly regulated organizations, this approach has particular significance.
Traditional quality and compliance environments often rely on disconnected QMS, document management, risk, process, and workflow systems. Interfacing brings these disciplines together, helping organizations reduce the time, cost, and complexity of maintaining quality and compliance while improving audit readiness, operational resilience, and business performance.
Interfacing's agentic AI brings continuous, autonomous intelligence to quality, compliance, risk, and operational improvement—working 24/7 to identify emerging risks, compliance gaps, and optimization opportunities while maintaining continuous audit readiness. It enables organizations to assess volumes and relationships of enterprise data beyond what human teams could practically manage, while preserving the governance, traceability, approvals, and human accountability required in regulated environments.
About Interfacing Technologies
Interfacing Technologies Corporation is a global software company specializing in Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) and AI-powered Integrated Management Systems (IMS).
Interfacing unifies process management, quality, risk, compliance, governance, document management, process intelligence, and automation within a single governed operating model—providing organizations with the visibility and intelligence required to continuously improve how their business operates.
For more than 25 years, Interfacing has helped organizations modernize operations, strengthen quality and compliance, improve audit readiness, and connect strategy with execution across highly regulated and operationally complex environments.
By connecting people, processes, systems, controls, and data into a single source of truth, Interfacing enables organizations worldwide to reduce complexity, accelerate transformation, and build more intelligent, resilient, and compliant operations.
Phone: +1 514 737 7333
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.interfacing.com
Media Contact
Sales, Interfacing Technologies Corporation, 1 514 737 7333, [email protected], https://www.interfacing.com/
SOURCE Interfacing Technologies Corporation
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